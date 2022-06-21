Decentralised Investment Group Hosted NFT NYC Event In Partnership With Gotham Magazine, NFT Miami and SLG
EINPresswire.com/ -- DIG (Decentralised Investment Group) presented a VIP ‘Cocktail Kickoff’ event to celebrate the beginning of NFT NYC in partnership with Gotham Magazine co-hosted by Nick Champagne and Chris Gravagna. The event took place at Nebula Nightclub on June 19th from 8:00 pm-11:00 pm EST.
This exclusive party took place right before the fourth annual NFT Industry event in New York City from June 20th-23rd, colloquially known as ‘The Superbowl of NFTs.’
The Cocktail Kickoff event was hosted at Nebula Nightclub, one of the most popular Manhattan event and nightlife clubs that is an impressive 10,000 square feet. Guests enjoyed signature cocktails, sushi, speaker remarks, and a violinist before the high-energy after-party began.
Aside from enjoying all of the festivities, guests of this event also experienced powerful networking opportunities throughout the cocktail party. High-yield clients, thought leaders, and key media were in attendance, connecting web3 brands and guests. Amongst the crowd were many blue chip NFT holders from collections like Bored Apes Yacht Club, World of Women, Doodles and Cryptopunks were present discussing their strategies to "buy the dip" alongside the artist Whisbe was in attendance sharing his plans for upcoming NFTs.
Erik LaPaglia, Gianni Delahurta and Ted Lucas, the founders of Miami NFT Week, who were in attendance and supporting the industry. Additionally the event was filled with some of the most influential, trailblazing and powerful women in the Web 3 space, including Leslie Wheeler "Cool Blue" and friends from Vayner, Michelle Reeves the co-founder and CEO of Mavion World and Evie Phillips from Xion.
The presenting sponsor of the event, Decentralised Investment Group, is a company powering the future of Web3 with revolutionary companies in NFTs, gaming, and DeFi. Their projects have raised over $20 million in private capital, and their projects have cumulative returns of over 5,000%.
Decentralised Investment Group will be inviting a Web3 enthusiast from NFT NYC to Dubai for 5 days to celebrate their XYZZY project. Guests in attendance were able to submit their wallets to potentially be selected at random where the guest will receive a flight from anywhere in the world and accommodation in 5 star accommodations and hospitality with the DIG team. This will be announced at the completion of the conference.
As a special addition to the experience some guests, who provided their public wallet addresses, will be treated to random airdrops throughout this week from some of the artists in attendance at the event. A special thank you goes out to contributing artists featured in the Artemis Curated Airdrop: Johnny Haiki, Gazelle Dasti, Wes Henry, Senator Greaves, Ali Sabet, Tyrone Doyle, Jake Sheykhet and Luther Brown.
DIG presented the event in partnership with Gotham Magazine, a premiere publication that chronicles the upscale New York City lifestyle. Through their sophisticated content, they reveal the best that the city has to offer and the best places to go for those looking for unforgettable experiences.
This collaboration between DIG and Gotham Magazine effectively combined the world of NFTs with the authentic New York City lifestyle, thus making it the perfect event to kick off NFT NYC.
Additionally, the event was serviced by the highly acclaimed Status Luxury Group, a membership based experiential lifestyle agency for UHNWIs and luxury brands who has been integrating with the world of web3, continuing to deliver unrivaled experiences for exclusive individuals. SLG ensured that the esteemed guests enjoyed their time at the cocktail kickoff.
The event was an overall success, and guests are already looking forward to next year, where they hope to enjoy a similar experience to kick off the fifth year celebrating NFT NYC.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen
