With 7.36% CAGR, Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market to Hit USD 5.40 Billion by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Covered in Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market are Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS), BV (Delft, the Netherlands), GA Telesis LLC (Florida, the U.S.), AerSale Inc (Florida, the U.S.), Tarmac Aerosave (Tarbes, France), Bombardier Inc. (Montreal, Canada), AJW Group (Horsham, the U.K.), The Carlyle Group (Washington D.C., the U.S.), China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (Hong Kong, China), AAR (Illinois, the U.S.), Magellan Aircraft Services Corp. (Charlotte, NC, the U.S.), Ascent Aviation Services (Arizona, the U.S.), Air Salvage International Ltd (Cirencester, the U.K) and Other Players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is set to gain momentum from the increasing availability of recycled material at cheaper rates. Hence, automotive manufacturers are aiming to use them for several systems and components. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Recycling, Component Management, Disassembly, and Dismantling Aircraft, Storage Engine, and Teardown), By Application (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, and Regional Aircraft), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 4.57 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.40 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.36% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Drastic Aviation Budget Cuts Owing to COVID-19 will Hamper Growth

There will be drastic aviation budget cuts during the post COVID-19 phase from the aircraft owners and airlines in prominent countries, such as Australia, China, Russia, Germany, France, the U.K., and the U.S. Also, the demand for spare parts would reduce between 2020 to 2021. Overall, the market will be severely affected. We are providing elaborate reports consisting of significant factors that may affect growth. Our analysts are conducting extensive research to help you find the best strategy for intensifying sales.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

List Of All The Commercial Providers Operating In The Market are:

Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS)

BV (Delft, the Netherlands)

GA Telesis LLC (Florida, the U.S.)

AerSale Inc (Florida, the U.S.)

Tarmac Aerosave (Tarbes, France)

Bombardier Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

AJW Group (Horsham, the U.K.)

The Carlyle Group (Washington D.C., the U.S.)

China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (Hong Kong, China)

AAR (Illinois, the U.S.)

Magellan Aircraft Services Corp. (Charlotte, NC, the U.S.)

Ascent Aviation Services (Arizona, the U.S.)

Air Salvage International Ltd (Cirencester, the U.K)

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 4.57 Billion Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 5.40 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.36% during 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Historic Years 2016 - 2018 Forecast Years 2020- 2027 Segments Covered By Source, By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Companies Covered in Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market are Aircraft End-of-Life Solutions (AELS), BV (Delft, the Netherlands), GA Telesis LLC (Florida, the U.S.), AerSale Inc (Florida, the U.S.), Tarmac Aerosave (Tarbes, France), Bombardier Inc. (Montreal, Canada), AJW Group (Horsham, the U.K.), The Carlyle Group (Washington D.C., the U.S.), China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (Hong Kong, China), AAR (Illinois, the U.S.), Magellan Aircraft Services Corp. (Charlotte, NC, the U.S.), Ascent Aviation Services (Arizona, the U.S.), Air Salvage International Ltd (Cirencester, the U.K) and Other Players.



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for USMs from Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul Providers to Aid Growth

Nowadays, used serviceable materials (USMs) are experiencing high demand worldwide owing to their ability to lower the maintenance cost of the aircraft. USMs are taken out of retired aircraft and are installed in active commercial aircraft. Several maintenances, repair, and overhaul (MRO) providers are extensively using USMs owing to the rising number of aging aircraft. This is a vital factor that is set to propel the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market growth. However, recycling companies often tend to record every step present in the supply chain to collect data. This process may lead to inconvenience and, in turn, would obstruct the demand for commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling services.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is likely to dominate in terms of share?

Which region is set to lead by generating the largest revenue?

What are the significant strategies adopted by key players to compete?

How would the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market?

Segment-

Narrow Body Aircraft Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Cost-effective Operations

Based on type, the market is segregated into region aircraft, wide body aircraft, and narrow body aircraft. Out of these, the narrow body aircraft is generated 64.0% in terms of commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market share in 2019 and would grow rapidly throughout the forthcoming years. This would occur because of the rising demand for such aircraft from various airlines owing to their ability to provide cost-effective operations and high passenger carrying capacity. Also, the increasing air traffic would contribute to growth.

Regional Analysis-



North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by High Demand for MRO

In 2019, North America held USD 1.97 billion in terms of revenue. The region is anticipated to dominate in the near future on account of the increasing demand for MRO for commercial aircraft and the presence of renowned companies, especially in the U.S. Europe is likely to exhibit a significant CAGR fueled by the increasing awareness about unique technology-based private leasing facilities and recycling services. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to showcase a healthy growth because of the major contribution of China.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Narrow Body Wide-Body Aircraft Regional Aircraft Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Recycling Component Management Disassembly and Dismantling Aircraft Storage Engine Teardown Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific The Middle East and Africa South America



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/commercial-aircraft-disassembly-dismantling-and-recycling-market-103584

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge by Engaging in Acquisitions

The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market, service houses a large number of companies. Most of them are striving to develop and design cost-effective and state-of-the-art disassembly, dismantling, and recycling processes by conducting extensive research activities. Some of the others are purchasing engines for teardown processes. Below are two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : Baird Capital successfully acquired an interest in eCube. It will help in supporting the growth of the U.K. business, as well as its new facility situated in Spain. It will also surge the company’s additional disassembly capacity and parking availability.

: Baird Capital successfully acquired an interest in eCube. It will help in supporting the growth of the U.K. business, as well as its new facility situated in Spain. It will also surge the company’s additional disassembly capacity and parking availability. March 2020: AJW Group recently bought CFM56-5B4 engine for teardown to broaden its engine management programs. The premium-quality engine parts will be stored at the companies headquarter in the U.K. They will be shipped worldwide for sale and exchange purpose to support its customers’ portfolio of A320 aircraft.

Read Related Insights:

Commercial Aircraft Windshields And Windows Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast, 2029

Commercial Drone Market Size, Share | Forecast Report [2029]

Aircraft Actuator Market Size, Share, Growth | Industry Report, 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com