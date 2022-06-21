With 23.7% CAGR, Autonomous Mobile Robots Market to Reach USD 8.70 Billion by 2028 | Europe Holds Highest Market Share Due To Expanding Distribution Channels

Companies Profiled in Autonomous Mobile Robots Market are Material Handling Systems. (U.S.), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U. S.), IAM Robotics (U. S.), NextShift Robotics (U.S.), Stanley Robotics (U.S.), SESTO Robotics. (Singapore), HAHN Robotics GmbH (Germany), Vecna Robotics (U.K.), AutoGuide Mobile Robots (England), SoftBank Robotics (France)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous mobile robots market is anticipated to grow during the projected period due to the emerging e-commerce industry and the adoption of advanced technologies. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the autonomous mobile robots market size was USD 1.67 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.97 billion in 2021 to USD 8.70 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Demand for Smooth Workflow Amid Pandemic Fostered Market Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic created a huge impact on various industries. These strict restrictions on manufacturing industries and lockdown imposed by the government bolstered the rising demand for autonomous robots. Also, the rising demand for a smooth workflow in warehouses and distribution industries has increased the demand for autonomous mobile robots during the pandemic.

Segments:

Self-Driving Forklifts Segment To Dominate Market Due To Rising Transportation Concerns

By type, the market is classified into goods-to-person picking robots, self-driving forklifts, autonomous inventory robots, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The self-driving forklifts segment is expected to lead the market due to rising concerns regarding the transportation of bulk materials.

Increasing Labor Costs Bolstered Pick & Place Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is segregated into sorting, pick & place, tugging, warehouse fleet management, and others. Pick & place segment to dominate the global market due to the increasing labor costs.

Warehouses & Distribution Centers Segment To Lead In The Coming Years

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into warehouse & distribution centers and manufacturing. The warehouses and distribution centers segment is anticipated to hold a dominant market share due to the rapid development in the e-commerce industry.

Geographically, the market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding the market development and recent trends adopted by the leading companies. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth in the coming years are discussed, along with the regional insights on segmented market areas. A list of key market players is given further in this report.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.97Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 8.70 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 23.7% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Material Handling Systems. (U.S.), Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U. S.), IAM Robotics (U. S.), NextShift Robotics (U.S.), Stanley Robotics (U.S.), SESTO Robotics. (Singapore), HAHN Robotics GmbH (Germany), Vecna Robotics (U.K.), AutoGuide Mobile Robots (England), SoftBank Robotics (France) Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Drivers & Restraints:

Technological Advancements To Bolster Market Growth

The market is expected to expand globally during the forecast period owing to customers' increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms. Also, increasing technological advancements in various industries are expected to fuel the autonomous mobile robots market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, rising labor costs and demand for convenient transportation of heavy goods are projected to drive the market.

However, high setup costs may hamper the global market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe Holds Highest Market Share Due To Expanding Distribution Channels

Europe holds a dominant global autonomous mobile robots market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing sales, service, support, and deployment activities. Also, the expansion in distribution channels is expected to fuel the regional market growth. Europe stood at USD 0.59 billion in 2020.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second-largest global market share during the projected period. The regional market growth is attributed to the presence of leading companies in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Launching Advanced Robots Allow Companies To Propel Growth

The leading market players focus on adopting the latest technologies to introduce new mobile robots in the global market. Also, the leading companies consider investing a high amount in R&D activities to manufacture new products and enhance their product portfolio.

Key Industry Developments:

January 2021: ForwardX Robotics introduced a wide range of AMRs under its Max robotics range to provide automated material handling solutions within production and warehousing facilities.

ForwardX Robotics introduced a wide range of AMRs under its Max robotics range to provide automated material handling solutions within production and warehousing facilities. August 2020: Sesto Robotics unveiled a new autonomous mobile robot specifically designed to automate material handling processes for manufacturing, commercial, and healthcare industries.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report for Autonomous Mobile Robots:

Material Handling Systems. (U.S.)

Fetch Robotics, Inc. (U. S.)

IAM Robotics (U. S.)

NextShift Robotics (U.S.)

Stanley Robotics (U.S.)

Robotnik. (Spain)

SESTO Robotics. (Singapore)

HAHN Robotics GmbH (Germany)

Vecna Robotics (U.K.)

AutoGuide Mobile Robots (England)

SoftBank Robotics (France)

