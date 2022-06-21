NASDAQ: FCFS Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against FirstCash, Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of the FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS).

On January 14, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against FirstCash, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the MLA and the Order, that FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order, that FirstCash’s financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash’s violations of the MLA and the Order, and that as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash’s violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

On May 4, 20222, an amended complaint was filed.

