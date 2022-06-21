Submit Release
Trace Genomics and Verdesian Life Sciences Collaborate to Bring Verified Nutrient Use Solutions to Agriculture

REDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trace Genomics and Verdesian Life Sciences have entered into a multi-phase partnership agreement that will use the cutting-edge power of soil DNA analysis (metagenomics) to validate, verify and position biological products for nutrient management.

Nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus are essential for the growth of all plants and often need to be applied to agricultural soils in the form of fertilizers. When traditional chemical fertilizers are overused, excessive nutrients leach into waterways, which causes environmental damage on top of the economic loss. Additionally, fertilizer application is a significant cause of greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture. Verdesian Life Sciences has created a state-of-the-art portfolio of products for a variety of crops that focus on the retention of nutrients in the soil and the addition of biological components for optimal nutrient efficiency.

“At Verdesian, our top priority is sustainability through the efficient management of soil nutrients.” said Kuide Qin, Verdesian’s Chief Science Officer. “Our partnership with Trace Genomics helps us better understand how and where our biological solutions work most effectively so we can deliver winning solutions to our farmers.”

Trace Genomics uses the power of their proprietary DNA database and computational pipeline called TESS™ (Trace Environmental Soil System) to reveal not only what microorganisms are present in a soil sample, but also their environmental roles as nutrient cyclers. By taking the biological as well as the chemical profile of soil into consideration, Trace is able to validate the impact of nutrient products, and inform optimal nutrient products to use in individualized situations.

“High-performance biological solutions cannot be developed without soil intelligence,” said Poornima Parameswaran, Co-founder, and President of Trace Genomics. “By combining our expertise in genomics, advanced soil sciences and machine learning, with Verdesian’s biological solutions, we are measuring and modeling the entire soil environment to create the next-generation of validated nutrient use solutions.”

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Trace Genomics

Trace Genomics is an alive science company that sequences DNA in the soil, creating the most comprehensive microbiome database to advance food and energy production. Trace Genomics has won several awards, including being selected as a 2020 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, Winner of FoodShot Global's Innovating Soil 3.0 Challenge, Forbes Top 25 Most Innovative AgTech, THRIVE Top 50 AgTech, 2022 Global Cleantech top 100 start-ups and many more.

About Verdesian Life Sciences

Founded in 2012, Verdesian Life Sciences offers patented biological, nutritional, fertilizer enhancers, seed treatment and inoculant technologies for high-value specialty crops, row crops, and turf and ornamental markets. Verdesian’s plant-health products, nutritional catalysts and seed treatments/inoculants help growers farm more efficiently to maximize yields. Verdesian’s technologies answer the needs facing agriculture including increasing pressures on food demand, supply and food safety. Verdesian remains committed to the research and development of environmentally sustainable products.

More information can be found at www.tracegenomics.com and www.vlsci.com

