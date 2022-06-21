Boat Lights Market Is Anticipated To Reach a Valuation of US$ 548.5 Million in 2022 and Is Further Forecast to Surpass US$ 1.07 Billion by the End Of 2032

Boat Light Sales to Be Nudged with Rising Investments in LED Technology, States Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville, MD, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the boat lights market is anticipated to hold a valuation of US$ 548.5 million in 2022 and expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2022 to 2032).



“Increasing use of signalling systems in the boating industry expanding opportunities for boat lights for navigation purposes,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Boat lights are used to evade collisions at night or when visibility is less, and they are an important part of keeping boats safe. Boat lights allow the visibility of other surrounding boats while also allowing others to have clear vision. Boat lights are required by law and regulations to have a certain hue (red, white, blue, green, yellow,), an arc of illumination, range of visibility, and location aboard any vessel. In all weather cases, vessels must display the correct navigation lights from sunset to sunrise.

Because of the safe and secure nature of marine transportation and increase in cargo transport, demand for boat lights is increasing and this is expected to push sales above US$ 1 billion by the end of 2032.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4374

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Boat navigation lights likely to reach market share of 27.3% by 2032

By technology, demand for LED boat lights likely to increase at 7.7% CAGR over forecast period.

Use in electric boats expected to grow 2.3X by 2032.

Boat lights of 12V by voltage to provide absolute opportunity of US$ 388.9 million over decade.

Based on region, demand for boat lights expected to increase 8.3% CAGR in East Asia.

Market Developments

The boat lights market is moderately fragmented with a high numbers of players operating in this space, which is leading to the split of market share. Market growth strategies involve new product launches, product innovation, product up-gradation, research & development, geographical expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and many others.

LED boat lights with 12V voltage are in high demand and will accelerate the growth of the global boat lights market.

Market participants are resorting to technological advancements and innovation, as well as focusing on increase sales and profitability through online selling. Prominent market players have developed constructive collaborations with boat manufacturers to enjoy consistency in demand.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4374

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of boat lights are 4C Innovation, Aquasignal, Lumishore, Lumitec, Lopolight, Marine Beam, Marine LED, Navisafe, Ocean LED, and Zhejiang Bozhou Marine Electric Technology.

For instance :

Ocean LED, on 4 April 2022, unveiled its latest innovation - The Discover D3, which is a new lighting series for boaters needing minimum power and having maximum effect

In February 2022, Lumishore, a leading manufacturer of high-performance marine LED lighting systems, expanded its premises in both, the U.K. and the U.S. to meet business growth targets.

Key Segments of Boat Lights Industry Survey

Boat Lights Market by Type : Anchored Boat Lights Underwater Boat Lights Flood and Spreader Boat Lights Strip and Under Gunnel Boat Lights Boat Navigation Lights Special Purpose Lights

Boat Lights Market by Technology : LED Boat Lights Fluorescent Boat Lights Halogen Boat Lights Xenon Boat Lights

Boat Lights Market by Boat Type : Fuel-powered Boats Sailboats Electric boats

Boat Lights Market by Light Capacity : 12 V Boat Lights 24 V Boat Lights Others (110, 220)

Boat Lights Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4374

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global boat light market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals crucial insights on the segments such as type (anchored boat lights, underwater boat lights, flood and spreader boat lights, strip and under gunnel boat lights, boat navigation lights, special purpose lights), technology (LED, fluorescent, halogen, xenon), boat type (fuel-powered boats, sailboats, electric boats), and light voltage (12V, 24V, others), across major regions of the world (North America, South America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned industrial goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 Million-plus data points, the team has analysed the industrial goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Automotive Industry Reports:

U.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The United States electric vehicle battery market is forecasted to exceed a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion by 2032-end, up from US$ 5.4 billion in 2022, expanding at 5.4% CAGR during the assessment years (2022-2032).

Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Sales of electric vehicle batteries in Europe are valued at US$ 5.8 billion in 2022. The Europe electric vehicle battery market is predicted to rise at 5.9% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 10.3 billion by end of 2032.

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S. reached a market valuation of US$ 15.2 billion in 2021. Projections are that the U.S. hybrid electric vehicles market will expand rapidly at 13.8% CAGR to top US$ 55.5 billion by the end of 2032.

Europe Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Sales of hybrid electric vehicles in Europe are projected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.7 billion by the end of 2032.

U.S. Drone Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The U.S. drone market is projected to expand rapidly at 22.2% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 82.9 billion by 2032, up from US$ 11.1 billion in 2022.

Europe Drone Market Outlook (2022-2032) - The European drones market is projected to balloon at 21.9% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 55.2 billion by 2032, thereby creating an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 47.6 billion during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Automotive Tail Light Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The global Automotive Tail Light market is likely to be valued at US$ 12.2 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 11.5 Billion in 2021.

Motorcycle Accessories Industry Outlook (2022-2032) - The global Motorcycle Accessories market is likely to be valued at US$ 8.84 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 8.39 Billion in 2021.

Automotive Coatings Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Sales of automotive coatings amounted to US$ 16.3 Billion in FY 2021, and is forecast to experience a year-over-year expansion rate of 4.3% in 2022, reaching US$ 17 Billion.

Automotive Curtain Airbags Market Outlook (2022-2032) - Worldwide sales of automotive curtain airbags are valued at US$ 206.8 million in 2022, and the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 358.4 million by 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583