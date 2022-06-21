NYSE: SAM Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of the Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM).



Investors, who purchased shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) prior to April 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: SAM shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On September 14, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against The Boston Beer Company, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Boston Beer’s hard seltzer sales were decelerating, that, as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs, that the Company was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers, that, as a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer’s financial results would be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On January 13, 2022, an amended complaint was filed and on March 16, 2022, the defendants filed their motion to dismiss the amended complaint.



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.