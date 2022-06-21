Vantage Circle is Hosting the Third Episode of the Vantage Point Webcast with Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick

Vantage Circle is Hosting the Third Episode of the Vantage Point Webcast

Vantage Circle is bringing the second episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, hosted by Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 29th June 2022.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading employee engagement solution, is bringing the second episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and executive coach Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick on 29th June 2022.

In the third episode, Adrian and Chester are going to talk on the topic “Empathy Boosts Productivity: How do we build an Empathetic Culture?” to the guest speakers on the best ways to build an empathetic work culture in order to boost employee productivity.

How focusing on Engagement, Empathy and Wellness are helping companies beat the Great Resignation, in the second episode of the webcast, Adrian and Chester discussed the difficult times of Great resignation and how engagement, empathy, and wellness play a vital role in combating great resignation.

The guest speakers for the third episode will host Andy Holmes, Speaker, Coach & Former Global Head of Wellbeing at Reckitt, Zeenat Ladhani, Head of HR, Global Oncology Business, Daiichi Sankyo, and Susan Winchester, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer for Applied Materials.

This episode will throw light on the following points:

- The reasons that suggest empathy is good for business.

- The subtle difference between empathy and compassion.

- The Role of HR and leadership is to create an empathetic culture.

The speakers, Chester Elton and Adrian Gostick have spent more than two decades helping clients build high-performance cultures. They provide solutions for leaders looking to enhance employee engagement and motivation in their work. Their books and talks are research-backed that reveal the secrets behind the world's best teams.

“Join in with some finest minds in HR will talk about empathy no longer being a soft skill, but a hard skill in the workplace. You can now register to get the best insights from the global experts and let's make our workplace more empathetic”, quoted Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“Join us for a great conversation where we'll share different ways to help retain employees by building an empathetic work culture.”, quoted Adrian Gostick, New York Times bestselling business author.

To join the webcast, the limited free passes can be availed by registering here: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration/.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a Global Employee Engagement Platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.