Seasonal Affective Disorder Market By Type, Application, Key Players and is expected to reach CAGR of 5.25% by 2029

The seasonal affective disorder market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on seasonal affective disorder market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the awareness amongst the doctors and patients regarding the benefits and accessibility of equipment is escalating the growth of seasonal affective disorder market.
Competitive Landscape and Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Share Analysis
The seasonal affective disorder market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the seasonal affective disorder market.
Some of the major players operating in the seasonal affective disorder market are Allegan Plc, Pfizer Inc., Lily, GlaxoSmithKline, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Mylan N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Koninklije Philips N.V., Beurer GmbH, Lucimed, Roche, Bayer AG, AbbVie Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Henry Schein, Inc., among others.
Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is referred to a type of depression that happens during certain period of the year according to variations in seasons, it generally occur in winter and is normally found in women or people that are aged between 15 to 55 or the people who live far from equator where winter daylight hours are very brief.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market in the forecast period are the rise in the geriatric population and the growing knowledge regarding seasonal affective disorder. Furthermore, the shift in the lifestyle is further anticipated to propel the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market. Moreover, the dearth of exercise is further estimated to cushion the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market. On the other hand, the dearth of skilled professionals is further projected to impede the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market in the timeline period.
In addition, the growing adoption of new treatments and medication will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market in the coming years. However, the dearth of awareness about disorder might further challenge the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market in the near future.
This seasonal affective disorder market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the seasonal affective disorder market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Scope and Market Size
The seasonal affective disorder market is segmented on the basis of type, physical exam, treatment and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for the identification of core market applications.
On the basis of type, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into fall & winter (SAD), spring & summer (SAD), and others.
On the basis of physical exam, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into lab tests, psychological evaluation, and others. Lab tests are further segmented into CBC, thyroid blood test and others. Psychological evaluation is sub-segmented into intelligence tests, personality tests, attitude tests, achievement tests, aptitude tests, neuropsychological tests, vocational tests, direct observation tests and others.
On the basis of treatment, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into light therapy, medications, psychotherapy, counselling, and others. Medications include antidepressants, and others. Antidepressants is further sub-segmented into reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and others. Psychotherapy includes art therapy, attachment-based psychotherapy, behavioral therapy, body psychotherapy, cognitive analytical therapy (CAT), existential psychotherapy, gestalt therapy, and others.
On the basis of end use, the seasonal affective disorder market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and others.
Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Country Level Analysis
The seasonal affective disorder market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, physical exam, treatment and end use as referenced above.
The countries covered in the seasonal affective disorder market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the seasonal affective disorder market due to the rise in the population suffering from seasonal depression. Furthermore, the shifting lifestyle and increase in the awareness regarding several mental disorders will further boost the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the seasonal affective disorder market due to the advancing health facilities. Moreover, the easy accessibility of treatments and products is further anticipated to propel the growth of the seasonal affective disorder market in the region in the coming years.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The seasonal affective disorder market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kinds of products for the seasonal affective disorder market, the impact of technology using lifeline curves, and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the seasonal affective disorder market. The data is available for the historic period 2010-2020.
