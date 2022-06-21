Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Is Expected To Reach CAGR Of 22.15% And USD 800.13 Million By 2029
Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Size Global Industry Share, Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Recent Developments and Forecast by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The forecast, analysis, evaluations and estimations carried out in the comprehensive Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices report are all based upon the well established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are kept at the centre while generating global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market report. Thus, the wide-ranging market information of the report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).
While producing Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market report, combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been utilized. The report aids in taking important decisions for the growth of business. What is more, with the utilization of best-practice models, comprehensive market analysis and research methodologies in this report, it becomes simple to obtain perfect market segmentation and insights. This reliable report also takes into consideration the detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. The large scale Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices business report enlists key competitors with the required specifications and also endows with the strategic insights and analysis of the main factors influencing the Healthcare industry.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 132.16 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 800.13 million by 2029. “Equipment” dominates the product type segment of the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market owing to the increasing number of technological advancements, increasing application of disposables devices for the real time monitoring of intra-abdominal pressure and increase in funding for research and development into microbiome-based therapies worldwide. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Definition
From the name itself, it is clear that intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are the medical devices that are used to measure the blood pressure in the abdominal compartment. Intra-abdominal pressure occurs in various healthcare settings acute decompensated heart failure, hepatorenal syndrome, resuscitation with large volume, sepsis and acute pancreatitis.
Competitive Landscape and Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Share Analysis
Some of the major players operating in the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market are BD. (US), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Centurion Medical Products (US), Scranton Gillette Communications (US), Gaeltec Devices Ltd. (UK), Nutrimedics S.A. (France), Potrero Medical (US), Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Stryker (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Biometrix (US), Holtech Medical (Denmak), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) and Carl Zeiss AG (Germany) among others.
Drivers
The rise in the level of complications
Surging incidence rate of intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) and abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS) is fostering the growth of the market. Increasing patient population in the intensive care units is inducing a direct and positive impact on the market. According to a recent article, intra-abdominal hypertension develops in 81% of the cases in the intensive care units.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of drugs and novel treatment options is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Government investments on healthcare infrastructure
The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities and growing development of digital compartment pressure monitors will also work in the favour of the market.
Additionally, Several initiatives are being undertaken by various organizations for the awareness related to real-time measurement of intra-abdominal hypertension, surge in the personal disposable income level, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices and emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico , positively affect the market growth rate.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, growing awareness about in-vitro fertilization and its benefits and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
COVID-19 Impact on Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market
COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market. Focus drawn away from non-essential healthcare services to meeting the demands of COVID-19 patients derailed the market growth rate. Instructions were laid down towards protecting public and hospital frontline workers from exposure to the COVID-19 infection. All of the medical resources were directed towards meeting the demand arising out of COVID-19 emergencies which hindered the market growth rate.
Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Scope
Product Type
Disposables
Equipment
Application
Intra-abdominal Hypertension
Intra-compartment Pressure
End User
Hospitals
Trauma Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Clinics
Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, increase in the blunt abdominal trauma cases due to the motor vehicle accidents, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, and rising number of research activities in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rise in the incidences of abdominal trauma, pelvic fracture, and intra-abdominal organ injuries, growing demand for smoking products and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.
Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Objectives:
1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market
2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market, in terms of value and volume
3 To analyze opportunities in the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market
4 To define, segment, and estimate the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market based on deposit type and end-use industry
5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies
6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market
7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market
Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues: -
Insecurity about the future:
Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.
Understanding market opinions:
It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.
Understanding the most reliable investment centers:
Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.
Evaluating potential business partners:
Our research and Insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.
