Specialized Design Services Market Growth Benefits From Steady Economic Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global economy is expected to go through a continued period of steady growth during the forecast period. The US economy was already showing some growth and this is likely to continue during the forecast period. According to the conference board, the US economy will grow by 3.8% (year-over-year) in 2022 and 3.0% (year-over-year) in 2023. The European market is expected to see growth return later in the forecast period. In the European Union, growth in 2022 is predicted to hit 4.5%. Emerging markets are expected to continue to see generally higher levels of growth than the developed markets during this period. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), India's economic growth forecast to 9.7% for 2022. This is expected to stimulate the specialized design services market growth.

The global specialized design services market size is expected to grow from $121.08 billion in 2020 to $179.50 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.2%. The global specialized design services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 and reach $252.70 billion in 2030.

Companies are focusing on implementing big data analytics in their system and product design services, shaping the specialized design services market outlook. Big data analytics is defined as the process of examining large data sets to determine hidden patterns, correlations, market trends, and customer preferences. As of January 2021, there were 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide, that is 59.5% of the global population. Of this total, 92.6% (4.32 billion) accessed the internet via mobile devices. With the increasing internet penetration data analytics is going to enable designers to improve their services by gaining customer feedback and eliminating design flaws. Major companies are investing in big data analytics to understand their customer better to provide them with experienced design. Data had always been an important business input, recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other analytics had only increased the number of organizational arenas in which decision makers can activate these large sets of data, from hiring to product development to customer engagement. Organizations are increasingly reaping the rewards of data and design.

Major players covered in the global specialized design services industry are AECOM, Gensler, Perkins and Will, HOK Group, Inc., HKS Architects.

TBRC’s global specialized design services market segmentation is divided by type into interior design services, graphic design services, industrial design services, fashion and other design services, by mode into online, offline.

