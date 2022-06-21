Food And Beverage Stores Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the food and beverage stores market share is expected to grow to $3.65 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.7%. According to the food and beverage stores market analysis, the market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries.

The food and beverage stores’ market consists of sales of food and beverages and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that retail food and beverages merchandise, from fixed point-of-sale locations. This industry includes grocery stores, specialty food stores, convenience stores, and beer, wine, and liquor stores.

Global Food And Beverage Stores Market Trends

According to the food and beverage stores market overview, self-checkout technology is being widely used in department stores, specialty stores, and small convenience stores to automate payments. Self-checkout systems are integrated with a mobile software application to collect purchase data and to automatically receive payment. They make use of Near Field Communication (NFC) or quick response code (QR code), which is a machine-readable optical label. This eliminates the need for checkouts, queues, loading and unloading, and employees to operate the checkout counter. This type of automation reduces operational costs and saves the time spent on manual billing. Self-checkout systems are being used extensively by retail stores in the USA and the UK. For instance, a survey on self-service checkouts of multiple countries found 90% of respondents use self-checkouts, of which Australia and Italy were leading. Wal-Mart has installed 10000 self-checkout systems in its 1200 stores across the USA.

Global Food And Beverage Stores Market Segments

The global food and beverage stores market is segmented:

By Type: Specialty Food Stores, Beer, Wine and Liquor Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By Price Range: Premium, Mid-Range, Economy

By Geography: The global food and beverage stores market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides food and beverage stores global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global food and beverage stores market, food and beverage stores market share, food and beverage stores market segments and geographies, food and beverage stores market players, food and beverage stores market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The food and beverage stores market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Food And Beverage Stores Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Woolworths ltd, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, George Weston Ltd, Jardine Matheson, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., Marubeni, Greggs plc, and Lancaster Colony Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

