Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2028 ||
Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market - Type (Beer, Wine, Brandy, Spirits), Distribution Channel (Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels), Category (Mass, Premium)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Alcoholic Beverages Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, Other); By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to Data Bridge Market Research offering.
The Europe Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on alcoholic beverages market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in beverage sector globally is escalating the growth of alcoholic beverages market.
Alcoholic beverages refer to the drinks that contain ethyl alcohol (chemical formula of C2H5OH) or ethanol as a chemical compound. They are prepared by fermentation of sugars in berries, fruits, and other ingredients such as tubers, milk fruit, honey, or plant saps. They are manufactured with the use of distillation process. They have an alcohol content of at least 20% ABV.
An alcoholic beverage is a drink that is made by mixing ethanol with fermented fruits, grains and sugar. Wines and ciders are made using a fermented fruit base, while beers and spirits are manufactured by fermenting barley and rye respectively. The alcoholic content and flavor of the beverage are affected by how long it is stored to age and the container in which it is fermented. Alcoholic beverages are widely consumed as rejuvenating and recreational drinks.
Innovations and advancements in the manufacturing of vodka, flavored wine, beer and cocktail, coupled with the changing lifestyles of consumers, their beverage preferences, and increase in the number of breweries and wineries worldwide are aiding the growth of the market. Additionally, the demand for premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages is growing at a significant rate across both developed and emerging economies. The growing trend of socializing and mid-week/weekend parties among young and working professionals has also positively influenced the market. With increasing urbanization, premium beverages are now being associated with class and sophistication that has resulted in consumers looking for unique and innovative drinking experiences. This has led to a rising inclination towards experimentation with different varieties of flavored alcohols and mixed beverages. Furthermore, factors such as growth in the food and beverage industry, rising rate of social media and internet penetration, and improving distribution and retail channels are also contributing to the market growth.
Europe Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope and Market Size
The alcoholic beverages market is segmented on the basis of type, packaging, product type, distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the alcoholic beverages market is segmented into beer, distilled spirits, wine, champagne, brandy, ciders and others.
On the basis of packaging, the alcoholic beverages market is segmented into bottles, cans and tetra packs.
On the basis of product type, the alcoholic beverages market is segmented into flavoured, unflavoured.
On the basis of distribution channel, the alcoholic beverages market is segmented into convenience stores, specialty stores, online retailers, hotels/restaurants/bars, others.
Key Market Segmentation:
DBMR Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global alcoholic beverages market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2021-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on category, alcoholic content, flavour, packaging type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Category:
Beer
Wine
Still Light Wine
Sparkling Wine
Spirits
Baijiu
Vodka
Whiskey
Rum
Liqueurs
Gin
Tequila
Others
Breakup by Alcoholic Content:
High
Medium
Low
Breakup by Flavour:
Unflavoured
Flavoured
Breakup by Packaging Type:
Glass Bottles
Tins
Plastic Bottles
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
On-Trade
Specialist Retailers
Online
Convenience Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The major players covered in the beverage alcoholic beverages market report are SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED., Brown-Forman , Anheuser-Busch InBev, UNITED BREWERIES LTD., Molson Coors Brewing Company, Accolade Group LLC, Heineken Holding N.V., Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. Pernod Ricard, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Diageo, Kirin Holdings Company Limited, Bronco Wine Company, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, Constellation Brands, Inc., DGB, and Edrington, among other. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Key Benefits for the Alcoholic Beverages Market
This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations & dynamics in the alcoholic beverages market.
In-depth analysis of alcoholic beverages market size is conducted, and estimations for key segments between 2021 and 2028 are provided.
Factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.
Market share for all segments with respect to each geography is detailed in the report.
Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the alcoholic beverages industry trends.
COVID-19 Impact:
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown restrictions around the world, the demand for Alcoholic Beverages Market has declined across several regions on account of the widespread shutdown of the industries and beverage producing companies. Thus, this pandemic has hugely affected the growth of this market.
Major Point of TOC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Delivery type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global alcoholic beverages market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What are the key regional markets in the global alcoholic beverages industry?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global alcoholic beverages market?
What is the breakup of the market based on the category?
What is the breakup of the market based on the alcoholic content?
What is the breakup of the market based on the flavour?
What is the breakup of the market based on the packaging type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the global alcoholic beverages industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global alcoholic beverages industry?
What is the structure of the global alcoholic beverages industry and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the global alcoholic beverages industry?
What are the profit margins in the alcoholic beverages industry?
