Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ecommerce & other non-store retailers market share is expected to grow to $5.99 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. Retail companies are increasingly working towards providing customers with a seamless shopping experience, thus are working towards integrating their brick and mortar store with online shopping which is driving the ecommerce and other non-store retailers market growth.

The e-commerce and other non-store retailers’ market consists of sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in selling nonfood items by e-commerce and other non-store retailers. The establishments in this market retail goods by delivery after making sales over the internet and by mail-order or door-to-door solicitation and in-home demonstration, from vending machines and through portable stalls. Entities such as home heating oil dealers and newspaper delivery service providers that sell their products non-store are included in this subsector, as are street vendors (except food).

Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Trends

Vending machine operators are integrating gamification techniques with their vending machines to enhance the customer experience. According to the ecommerce and other non-store retailers market analysis, gamification is the process of incorporating game-playing elements to motivate people to engage with a product/service. Due to its interactive nature between the customer and the product through the vending machine, it results in a better customer experience and overall return rate. For instance, some of the e-commerce companies using gamification in shopping include eBay with bidding and feedback system, Nike with its winter’s angry campaign, BestBuy’s Cityville Presence, and Zappos following gamified culture and customer service. Nescafe set up a Nescafé Smoovlatté vending machine in Malaysia which invited people to pose, sing or dance in order to get a free bottle of the drink. The Amstel Pause vending machine in Bulgaria invited people to do nothing for 3 minutes to get a free can of beer, thus indicating the increase in gamification techniques in vending machines.

Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market Segments

The global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market is segmented:

By Type: E-Commerce, Vending Machine Operators, Direct Selling Establishments

By Product: Food, Clothing, Healthcare, Electronics, Others

By Payment Mode: Card Payments, Bank Transfers, Digital Wallets, Cash Payments, Others

By Geography: The global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ecommerce & other non-store retailers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ecommerce & other non-store retailers market, ecommerce & other non-store retailers market share, ecommerce & other non-store retailers market segments and geographies, ecommerce & other non-store retailers market players, ecommerce & other non-store retailers market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon.com Inc, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Walmart Inc., Suning.com Group, Vipshop Holdings Ltd, Wayfair Inc., Qurate Retail Inc., Otto GmbH & Co KG, and eBay Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

