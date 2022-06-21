Strategies For Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle parts market size is expected to grow from $2,336.07 billion in 2021 to $2,572.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. As per TBRC’s motor vehicle parts market research the market is expected to grow to $3,638.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Advances in technology are expected to be a continued driver of wearable motor vehicle parts market growth in the forecast period.

The motor vehicle parts market consists of sales of motor vehicle parts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce motor vehicle gasoline engines and engine parts, motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, motor vehicle steering, and suspension components (except springs), motor vehicle brake systems, motor vehicle transmission, and power train parts, motor vehicle seating and interior trim, motor vehicle metal stampings, and other motor vehicle parts and accessories. This market includes sales of rebuilt motor vehicle parts. This market includes sales of both new and used vehicles.

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market Trends

The demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly and this is expected to disrupt the automotive value chain. Engines of electric vehicles are less complicated than their gasoline counterparts, thus requiring fewer replacement parts over the lifetime of a car. Electrification of cars also means that components such as air-conditioning units, water pumps, brakes, and steering systems will need to be adapted and designed to meet the requirements of electric cars. Since electric vehicles are manufactured with one-third the number of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars' components, less collaboration will be required between an automaker and parts suppliers. This will decrease vehicle-to-component calibration, thus allowing parts suppliers to develop products with more autonomy.

Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market Segments

The global motor vehicle parts market is segmented:

By Type: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal and Other Parts, Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train and Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, and Interiors

By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By End-Use: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments Covered: Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal, Other Parts, Vehicle Engine and Engine Parts, Power Train and Power Train Parts, Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring), Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim

By Geography: The global motor vehicle parts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides motor vehicle parts market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the motor vehicle parts global market, motor vehicle parts market share, motor vehicle parts global market segments and geographies, motor vehicle parts market players, motor vehicle parts global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The motor vehicle parts global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Motor Vehicle Parts Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: EXOR Group, Denso Corp, General Motors Co, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, Continental AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Magna International Inc, Toyota Motor Corp, and SAIC Motor Co ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

