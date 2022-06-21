Managed Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Managed Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Managed Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the managed services market size is expected to grow from $235.7 billion in 2021 to $266.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The global managed service market size is expected to grow to $418.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The rise in demand for secure IT infrastructure is contributing to the managed services industry growth.

The managed services market consists of sales of managed services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that allow the end-users to focus on using a service rather than setting up the service. Managed services are provided by managed service providers that assist businesses in IT infrastructure and tasks, communication and collaboration, regular maintenance, management, and support of IT functions and processes on regular basis. Managed services are cost-effective, provide more capability to company end-users, allow teams to focus on business core competencies, and allow in-house IT to focus on more strategic IT programs.

Global Managed Services Market Trends

The integration of the latest technologies in existing and new business infrastructures has emerged as a key trend in the managed services market. Major companies operating in the managed services sector are focused on integrating new technologies in their businesses to strengthen their position.

Global Managed Services Market Segments

By Service Type: Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Data Center and IT Infrastructure Services, Managed Communication and Collaboration Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Information Services, Others

By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premises

By Organizational Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Application: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global managed services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Managed Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides managed services global market overviews, managed services global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global managed services market, managed services global market share, managed services market segments and geographies, managed services market players, managed services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The managed services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Managed Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, Fujitsu Global, Accenture, Atos SE, Cisco, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Rackspace Technology, AT&T, Verizon, Dimension Data, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Ericsson, GTT Communications, NTT Data Inc., Happiest Minds, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, CenturyLink, Wipro Limited, Cognizant, Capgemini, Business Technology Partners LLP, Deloitte AG, Secureworks Inc., Alert Logic, BAE Systems, and Microland, Intact Technology.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

