The Global High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Products Market Is Expected To Achieve Revenues Of $30 Billion In 2026

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high potency API market was transiently affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and now reflects the market characteristics and economic fortunes of the different geographic regions. In 2021, the global market was led by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. Increasing demand for innovative therapies, especially in oncology, including both small molecules and antibody drug conjugates, will fuel further market growth over the next five years. The growth of individual players in the HPAPI market will depend on their investment in facilities and human capital.

The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients. High potency APIs are extremely important in the production of drug substance used in human clinical studies and as therapeutics. HPAPIs are used in the manufacture of drug formulations and are either synthetic intermediates or the final drug product. These molecules are highly specific in their action and are effective at low daily therapeutic doses. Therefore, their synthesis needs to be appropriately scaled and delivered to meet the demand for the specific medicine. The synthesis must be cost effective, avoid toxic reagents, achieve very high purity, to avoid non-mechanistic toxicities, and be safe and environmentally acceptable. This highly skilled manufacturing requires a high level of expertise, and all aspects of the production must meet strict regulatory standards. The industry is therefore both capital intensive with respect to plant and equipment and requires high levels of expert human capital.

Global HPAPI revenues were transiently affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenues of $19.8 billion in 2019 decreased by 8% to $18.2 billion at the height of the pandemic in 2020, then rebounded to pre-pandemic levels with revenues of $19.8 billion in 2021. The COVID-19 virus caused supply chain issues for all drugs manufacturing companies, due to presence of HPAPI supplier companies in the most affected countries such as India and China. India and China manufacture over 60% of all APIs, including some high potency APIs, for both generic and branded medicines. The rebound was driven in part by the demand for RNA vaccine HPAPI and the sector strengthening its supply chain through innovation and adopting new protocols.

The high potency API market is segmented in to innovative and generic HPAPIs. This refers to the nature of the final medicinal product, being either a patent protected molecule or a medicine no longer patent protected and therefore open for generic manufacture. Generic HPAPIs are generally less expensive and more cost sensitive than those for innovative medicines. Innovative high potency APIs are the larger segment, accounting for 74% ($14.6 billion) of the high potency API revenues in 2021, with generic HPAPIs accounting for the other 26% ($5.2 billion) of the market. In 2021, North America was the largest region in the global high potency API market, accounting for 37% of the market. Asia Pacific and Western Europe were the second and third largest regions, accounting for 28% and 23% of the global high potency API market, respectively. Africa was the smallest region in the global high potency API market. As per data from the Global Market Model, the global market is expected to reach $30.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%, with the innovative segment growing slightly more than the generic segment.

Growth in the global HPAPI market will be driven by the demand for pharmaceuticals, particularly in oncology where the burden of cancer will increase substantially due to the increase in the ageing population and socioeconomic risk factors. In addition, oncology has seen the highest level of new drug approvals in recent years and will continue to do so, with the focus on precision and personalized medicines and antibody drug conjugates. Despite the demand for high potency HPAPIs growing, manufacturers face significant hurdles in modernizing their current facilities to handle the demands for greater number of highly potent molecules, many of which carry significant risks to human health and the environment. Capital investment in new plant to manage the risks of containment of HPAPI production and to prevent cross contamination between APIs in a facility, will be substantial. Thus, whilst the growing demand for HPAPIs will continue to drive market growth, the success of individual market players will be dependent upon their investment strategy for both facilities and human capital.

