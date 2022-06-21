Submit Release
Official welcome ceremony was held for President Ilham Aliyev in Tashkent

AZERBAIJAN, June 21 - 21 june 2022, 13:30

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at Kuksaroy Residence in Tashkent.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were played.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the Uzbek soldiers.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

State and government officials of Uzbekistan were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

