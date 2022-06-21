Global Cattle Feeds Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Cattle Feeds Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cattle feeds market size is expected to grow from $62.46 billion in 2021 to $64.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s cattle feeds market outlook the market size is expected to reach $73.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.22%. An increase in government subsidies for cattle is significantly contributing to the cattle feeds industry growth.

The cattle feed market consists of sales of cattle feed by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that refer to a mixture of various concentrate feed ingredients in a certain proportion given to domestic animals, especially those in the livestock. Cattle feed can consist of grains, brans, hay, silage, supplement, mineral salt, vitamins and others given for the growth, maintenance and milk production of animals.

Global Cattle Feeds Market Trends

Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the cattle feed market. Companies are focusing on devising methods and platforms for enhancing feed quality and performance.

Global Cattle Feeds Market Segments

By Ingredient: Cereals, Cakes and Mixes, Food Wastages, Feed Additives

By Cattle Type: Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Calves

By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

By Geography: The global cattle feeds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cattle feeds global market overviews, cattle feeds global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global cattle feeds market, cattle feeds market share, cattle feeds global market segments and geographies, cattle feeds global market players, cattle feeds market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cattle feeds market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cattle Feeds Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer Daniel Midland Company, BASF Se, Cargill, Inc., Kemin Industries, Land O' Lakes Inc., Nutreco, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Godrej Agrovet Limited, Farmer's Grain Company, Biomin Holding GmbH, United Farmers Cooperative, DE HEUS. ALL, Charoen Pokphand Group, New Hope Group and Kent Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

