E-Sports Market Recovers Strongly From 2019-20 (COVID) Slump

The Business Research Company’s E-Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The post-COVID bounce shows the e-sports market growing from $1.07 Bn in 2020 (a fall of $0.02 Bn from 2019), to a healthy recovery level of $1.20 Bn by 2021. The e-Sports upward trend will continue to strengthen through the decade, reaching $2.56 Bn revenue in 2026 (a 2021-2026 CAGR of 16.3%) and $5.58 Bn by 2031 (a 2026-2031 CAGR of 16.9%).

Rising demand from emergent players and increasing awareness of the e-sports platform are driving the market. For now, North America is still the largest market region, with around a one-third share. However, the balance is changing, and as per data on the Global Market Model, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest share by 2026, with 33.3% share, and 36% share by 2031 (North America’s share will dip to 30.6% in 2026 and to 28.4% by 2031). Western Europe will remain the third largest market, with 20.6% of the current market but falling to 18.8% by 2031. The other four regions’ share is expected to rise from 14.8% in 2021 to 16.8% by 2031 – South America (5.7%), Eastern Europe (4.4%), the Middle East (4.1%) and Africa (2.6%). All regions are showing growth between 2021-2031.

E-Sports market revenue in the USA rose from $0.08 Bn in 2011 to $0.35 Bn in 2021. The USA historically, has held a clear in the market among the major ten countries, but China is showing the fastest growth ($0.02 Bn in 2011 to $0.18 Bn in 2021). The UK and German markets have also enjoyed strong growth in the historic period (between 2011-2021, revenues in both the UK and Germany rose from 0.01 Bn to 0.05 Bn).

The esports market consists of sales of esports and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate esports facilities. Esports or electronic sports are team-based sports played online and are supported by electronic systems in which all the functions are performed through a human-computer interface. Esports are played by professional gamers that are sponsored by business organizations, or from sporting organizations. The main game types are multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA), real time strategy, first-person shooter, fight games and sports.

There are a large number of major “players” in the market, including Modern Times Group MTG AB, Activision Blizzard Inc., Gfinity, PLC, Turner Broadcasting System, Valve Corporation, Tencent, Electronic Arts, Inc., Hi-Rez Studios, Nintendo, FACEIT, CJ Corporation, Kabam, Wargaming Public, Rovio Entertainment, GungHo Online Entertainment, Riot Games Inc., Epic Games, Alisports, Total Entertainment Network, King Digital Entertainment PLC, Zynga Inc., Gamevil Inc., Cloud9, Team SoloMid, Team Liquid, Echo Fox, Fnatic, Gen.G Esports, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports and Immortals.

The E-Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides esports market overviews, analyzes and forecasts esports market size, share, esports market players, esports market segments and geographies, the market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares.

