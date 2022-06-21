Global Cold Chain Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Cold Chain Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cold Chain Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cold Chain Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cold chain market size is expected to grow from $239.67 billion in 2021 to $269.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. The global cold chain market size is expected to grow to $376.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. Growing consumer demand for perishable foods supported the cold chain market growth.

The cold chain market consists of sales of cold chains and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide cold chain storage services. These services are used for the management and transportation of temperature-sensitive products through refrigeration, thermal packaging, and other methods. This plays a crucial role in temperature control for the perishable goods and assures the quality and health of the perishable goods to the final consumer across the distribution chain.

Global Cold Chain Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cold chain market are continuously investing in automation solutions to survive in the competitive business environment.

Global Cold Chain Market Segments

The global cold chain market is segmented:

By Type: Refrigerated Warehousing, Refrigerated Transport

By Temperature Type: Frozen, Chilled

By Industry Vertical: Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Chemical, Others

By Geography: The global cold chain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cold Chain Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cold chain global market overviews, cold chain global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the cold chain global market, cold chain global market share, cold chain global market segments and geographies, cold chain global market players, cold chain global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Cold Chain Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Agro Merchants Group LLC, Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Burris Logistics Inc, Kloosterboer Group B.V Henningsen Cold Storage, VersaCold Logistics, Cold Chain Technologies Inc, and Hanson Logistics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

