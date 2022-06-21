Workhub Announces Expansion Plans To Meet Growing Business Demands For Office And Warehouse Space
Workhub, Flexible Warehousing Innovator, Announces Expansion Plans To Meet Growing Business Demands For Office And Warehouse SpaceHOUSTON, TX, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorkHub Developments, a leading innovator in the booming business of flexible warehousing and office space, is expanding its corporate footprint to meet growing demands from corporate and entrepreneurial communities.
The Magnolia, Texas enterprise has broken ground on two new facility locations: a new 59,675 sq. ft. space in Conroe, Texas, and a 57,990 sq. ft. industrial Flex Space office and warehouse concept in Spring, Texas.
In addition to these new construction locations, WorkHub announced it will open its first out-of-state WorkHub location in the spring of 2023, in Centennial, Colorado.
WorkHub was founded by serial entrepreneurs Roberto Valenzuela (CEO) and Alfredo Amparan (CFO). As the owners and builders of several successful small businesses, they experienced challenges when they wanted add warehouse space of 2000 sq. ft. or less. They soon realized that other small businesses were dealing with the same challenge of finding adequate small warehousing space. As a result, WorkHub was born.
“WorkHub is a unique concept designed to meet the needs of businesses looking for office/warehousing space of 2,000 sq. ft. or less,” said Valenzuela. “We know this is an underserved market and our company is tailored to bring the types of value-added services such as shared truck dock spaces, shared forklifts and employee perk plans, connections to Angel Fund Investors and even NO security deposits, setting us apart in this market space and allowing our family of companies to grow at lower net operational cost.”
WorkHub’s industrial Flex Spaces also offer great aesthetic appeal. “Our locations offer ample parking as well as other above average standards, such as substantial amounts of sky light and extra insulation so businesses save on utility costs. We also offer full turn-key property management services at each location, “ said Amparan.
Today, more than 30 companies operatetheir businesses in one of WorkHub’s seven locations across Greater Houston. For more information, contact leasing@workhubusa.com or call (832) 521 5404
