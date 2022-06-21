Organic Express India's New Organic Destination Product Launch

Organic Express Product Launch

On 09/06/22 A Brand Organic Express with vision is to create a healthier society in this era of extreme modernization is launched in Bangalore.

India's New Organic Destination Organic Express A Honest Company” — Chiranjivi Lucky

INDIA, KARNATAKA, BENGALURU, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 09/06/22 A Brand Organic Express with vision is to create a healthier society in this era of extreme modernization is launched in Bangalore. Organic express does not want to compete with anyone but want to create a niche for themselves by gaining customer’s goodwill in producing and providing sustainable, pure and genuine home-grown organic food products. They also do not prefer to be seen as an expensive brand by, so taking utmost care to ensure that the price is based on quality, premium packing and service and not market driven.

It is launched by Mr. HS Shetty CEO of M/s Mysore Mercantile Co Limited [MMCL].

Today MMCL with their impressive export performance has been recognized as 3 Star Export House and FEIO, Govt of India, awarded MMCL with the Top Export House of Karnataka for 2013-14. Besides, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry [FKCCI] applauds MMCL with Awards almost every year, recognizing as leading merchant exporters.

Prof. H. Prathap Kumar Shetty is currently Professor at the Department of Food Science and Technology. In the year 2019, Prof.Shetty has been awarded the Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry, UK. He has been the National President of Association of Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India) or AFSTI 2015. Life member of Nutrition of Society of India (NSI) and executive member 2012-2016. He also served as adjunct graduate faculty, College of Agricultural Science, Tennessee State University, USA in 2018- also as a Visiting Professor, Centre for Nanobiotechnology, VIT University Vellore 2013.Prathap Kumar Shetty is PhD from national Institute of nutrition (NIN) Hyderabad. In addition to teaching and research, he is actively involved in advising the government agencies on food safety issues in the capacity of member of scientific panel at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) since 2014. He was a co-opted member in the SERB Expert Committee for ECRA/SRG and NPDF Life Science and currently member of the ECRA Monitoring and Evaluation Committee. Prof. Shetty was also member of expert panel for strengthening of State Food Testing Laboratories at the Food authority. He is serving as the member of the Governing body of DBT-National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI and DBT-Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB), Mohali and board of Studies of various Universities.

Chiranjivi Lucky Entrepreneur, Brand Specialist is a well-known new age entrepreneur, digital marketer and brand specialist. He has a experience of creating and supporting many well-known brands in Karnataka which excelled in pan India too.

While talking about the brand the management elaborated the brand as “Our commitment to the environment and your health is evident. We are enriching our soil, reducing our carbon footprint and eliminating the need for harmful chemicals. Gone are the days when you must sacrifice quality and taste for health. We believe in clean, all-natural living and we’re changing the way people are buying and eating food.

At Organic Express we offer a range of organic, chemical-free, and GMO-free products to help you live a healthier lifestyle. Our goal is to create a range of organic and healthy food products that will help you to be healthy without compromising with the taste.

As the name suggests Organic Express is an organically produced food provider with a wide variety of high-quality and local Home Grown produce. Organic Express is primarily focused on the growing concern of people in search of healthier options while maintaining the authenticity and vibrancy of natural products. Each stage is a meticulous process to meet our customer’s satisfaction every time. Organic Express guarantees its goods to be 100% Safe, tasty, Organic, and Affordable.” We are in the process of obtaining the organic certificate.

Organic express also carries a heritage of its parent company Mysore Mercantile Co Ltd [MMCL] which is a company incorporated in March 2000 under Indian Companies Act. MMCL is an organization committed to business principles of conducting trade, enterprises or activity with no disturbance to any individual, entity or nature.

You can buy organic express products @ https://www.amazon.in/s?me=A3UZ8ORAEPVSJQ

Or visit www.organicexpress.co.in for bulk purchase call Ph: +91-80-35003457/55 or email us at sales@organicexpress.co.in

