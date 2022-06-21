Hajj 1443: First Group of Moroccan Pilgrims Departs for Islam's Holy Sites

MOROCCO, June 21 - The first group of Moroccan pilgrims on Monday headed to the holy sites of Islam to perform pilgrimage for the Hegira year 1443 (2022).

Before the departure of the first group from the Rabat-Salé airport, a message from HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, was read by Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, to the Moroccan pilgrims.

In this message, King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, called on Moroccan pilgrims to duly represent their country, giving an honorable image that goes in line with strong adherence to the values of tolerance and moderation and the rejection of any desire for extremism.

The Sovereign said he instructed the Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs to "keep up his commendable efforts in taking good care of you and providing for the overall conditions of your stay in the Holy Land so that you may perform your rituals in an optimal manner."

"I asked him to provide for your comfort, health requirements, administrative needs and religious guidance throughout your pilgrimage," read the message, stressing that pilgrims are called upon to "cooperate with the officials in charge so that these goals can be achieved."

"You must also observe the measures and regulations set by the authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the organization of the great Hajj season," the Sovereign noted.

In a statement to the press on this occasion, the minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs said that 250 pilgrims are aboard the first flight from Rabat to Medina, adding that 33 flights are scheduled for this purpose, the last being planned on July 3.

7,735 pilgrims will arrive in Medina before going to Mecca, while about 3,000 pilgrims departing from the Mohammed V airport in Casablanca will benefit from the "Road to Mecca" new approach, Toufiq explained.

MAP 20 June 2022