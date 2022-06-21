Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,873 in the last 365 days.

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Vice President of Chamber of Deputies of Chile

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Vice President of Chamber of Deputies of Chile

MOROCCO, June 21 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks, Monday in Rabat, with Claudia Nathalie Jimenez, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile.

During these talks, which are part of a working visit of Natalie Jimenez to the Kingdom at the head of a large parliamentary delegation, the two parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement to the press following this meeting, the Vice President of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies stressed the importance of the exchanges she had with Morocco's FM, during which she expressed her country's support and resolve to continue cooperation between the two parties.

Praising the strong ties between Morocco and Chile, Natalie Jiménez noted the efforts made by both parties to promote their approximation.

MAP 20 June 2022

You just read:

Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Vice President of Chamber of Deputies of Chile

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.