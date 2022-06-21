Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Vice President of Chamber of Deputies of Chile

MOROCCO, June 21 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held talks, Monday in Rabat, with Claudia Nathalie Jimenez, Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies of Chile.

During these talks, which are part of a working visit of Natalie Jimenez to the Kingdom at the head of a large parliamentary delegation, the two parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement to the press following this meeting, the Vice President of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies stressed the importance of the exchanges she had with Morocco's FM, during which she expressed her country's support and resolve to continue cooperation between the two parties.

Praising the strong ties between Morocco and Chile, Natalie Jiménez noted the efforts made by both parties to promote their approximation.

MAP 20 June 2022