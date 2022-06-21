“IKAR Holdings appointed former Investment Banker, Fadi Saab, as the Chairman of the Board of Directors!”

Fadi Saab, Chairman

IKAR Holdings, appointed today, Mr. Fadi Saab, an experienced corporate finance advisor and multi-sector entrepreneur as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Saab is a former Vice President at Bankers Trust in New York and an experienced investment banker who started his career in London’s City financial centre at Saudi International Bank, then on Wall Street at Morgan Guarantee Bank.

For more than 45 years he was based in major cities throughout Europe and the Middle East with a wide-ranging track record in private equity, investment banking, corporate finance, aviation, logistics, tourism, hospitality, management consultancy, fintech services, information technology, telecommunications, renewable energy, and real estate.

Currently he is Chairman of Trans Capital Finance; NEBIX Trade Finance; The Pine Development and others. In addition to his private business activities, Mr. Saab held numerous responsibilities as advisor to government ministers, public sector organizations, and prominent private companies; while also contributing as Chairman or Board Member to international business associations and major professional organizations on entrepreneurship & SME development, business ethics & anti-corruption, transparency & accountability, governance principles, and quality standards.

Mr. Saab holds an MBA in Finance from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France, and a BA in Economics– Statistics from the American University of Beirut (AUB).

On this occasion, Fadi Saab stated: “Throughout my extensive business activities, I interacted with many global companies and prominent entrepreneurs or captains of industry from different cultural backgrounds, only to discover that the common denominator to their success was not solely based on financial resources, professional expertise, or technical knowhow, but rather on their ability to generate human capital by leading, empowering, and motivating people, especially the youth.

When I was first introduced to IKAR, it was this valuable attribute of putting the human element above all others that fascinated me, and I was further impressed by the relentless drive of the group’s leadership to proceed beyond theoretical vision and mission objectives and instead by implementing practical strategic action steps to create the world’s first HUMICORN!

In a world burdened by diverse socio-economic challenges and varied geopolitical uncertainties, undertaking the task of accomplishing a global HUMICORN goes well beyond providing advantageous corporate foundations for SMEs. What is a more important aspect is achieving the proper ecosystem that encourages the advancement of young future leaders and creates attractive development opportunities for them to prosper and contribute back to society.

I am grateful to IKAR’s founder Mr. Mario Diel and the board members for offering me this challenging position as Chairman and remain humbled by the ambitious objectives as we embark on the exciting journey ahead in close collaboration with the highly competent management team of our different operating companies”.

Mr. Mario Diel, Founder of IKAR Holdings commented: “Although we are still a young business group, we have already achieved remarkable positive results. Although our activities were launched in the middle of a global pandemic, but we were able to establish a significant portfolio of companies specialized in diversified sectors and attract some of the most talented humans who are actively sharing their wealth of knowledge and experience with the next generation of leaders! To success in attaining our ambitious objectives, our foremost priority is to place the right people in the right places.

The appointment of Mr. Saab as IKAR’s Chairman and building on his extraordinary managerial and entrepreneurial skills is a confirmation of our belief in leading our organization by combining the tools of professional abilities with the skills of interpersonal proficiencies. We are excited to collaborate with him on creating excellent returns for our financial investments while implementing efficient management structures as we share wisdom and knowhow with the creative force of young future leaders”.

About IKAR

IKAR Holdings is a London based global ecosystem consisting of a multi-tiered entrepreneurial finance house focused on investments, M&A, Joint-Ventures, and the creation of new business entities across different sectors with the world’s first HUMICORN as its strongest asset valuing human capital and inter-personal connectivity.

The group currently has a portfolio of 21 operational companies active in various sectors from Energy, to Technology, Real Estate, Hospitality, Fintech, Cyber Security, 5G, Sports and Entertainment, Space, Marketing and Advertisement, Science and Education, as well as its own startup business incubator and consulting services to SMEs or mature companies under the stewardship of IKAR Global Advise.

Moreover, IKAR has a strong focus on impactful value creation and the passionate pursuit of socio-economic outcomes. To that purpose IKAR Global Institute was founded as a unique business thinktank headquartered in Vienna, Austria and in 2021, released one of the biggest impact initiatives on human level “The One Million Future Leaders Program”. With the successful implementation of this program the IKAR Global Institute will become one of the leading professional human resources organizations.

Currently IKAR is globally active with direct presence on 4 continents (Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US) uniting under shared business and ethical values more than 100 talented humans with different business and artistic backgrounds, skills, race, gender, religion ... etc.

