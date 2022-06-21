As at 9:00 am, 654,348 people were sampled for COVID-19; 488,721 people have a negative result

MACAU, June 21 - Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the Response Coordination Center) stated that this round of the citywide nucleic acid testing started at 12:00 noon on 19 June. As at 9:00 am on 21 June, 654,348 people have been sampled, of which 488,721 people obtained a negative result. Besides, as at 9:00 am, a total of 16 “10 mixed 1” samples were preliminarily tested positive.

The Response Coordination Center stated that, for the convenience of the public, from now on, the public can enter the venue for testing without an advance appointment at any general station with a waiting time of less than 15 minutes. Please pay attention to the real-time waiting information of each station before going out. For self-paid stations, the public still need to make a reservation. The link to making an appointment for the citywide nucleic acid testing is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/allpeoplernatestbook. The test result will not be displayed on the health code and cannot be used for going through customs. However, the test result obtained from self-paid stations can be shown on the health code, used for going through customs, and can be regarded as having taken the citywide nucleic acid testing. Please be reminded that an appointment must be made for receiving nucleic acid testing at self-paid stations and the appointment link is: https://eservice.ssm.gov.mo/ rnatestbook/V21/. We call on the public to make an appointment for nucleic acid testing as soon as possible and complete the testing before the said time.

The Response Coordination Center emphasised that this round of the citywide nucleic acid testing ended at 12:00 noon today, and all the temporary testing stations were closed immediately. Only the 7 community testing stations remain operation. Those who did not take the testing between 12 noon on 19 June and 12 noon on 21 June need to take the testing at their own expense. For residents who have not undergone nucleic acid testing before 3 pm today, their health code will be converted to a yellow code; they must undergo a nucleic acid test and have a negative result to obtain a green code again. In accordance with relevant regulations, yellow health code holders may be denied access to the public places, cannot take public transportation and cannot leave Macao. Moreover, the police will send them to the designated place for testing and they need to wait in the place until the test result is negative. Those who refuse to be tested must undergo medical observation at the designated location for 14 days.