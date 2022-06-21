THACO plant to export more car boots to Malaysia

VIETNAM, June 21 - THACO plans to export more than 25,000 sets of KIA Carnival boots to Malaysia. — Photo thacoparts.vn

HÀ NỘI — The car body component plant of THACO Industries, a member of Trường Hải Group, is planning to export more than 25,000 sets of KIA Carnival boots to Malaysia between 2022 and 2026.

Recently, it exported more than 700 similar sets to this market, marking a stride in the factory’s development as the KIA Carnival boot is its first product to be sold to a foreign market, THACO said.

The boots are manufactured on a modern line transferred from the Republic of Korea’s KIA Group – one of the world’s leading automakers.

Apart from the boots, the plant also produces and supplies many other car body parts like front doors, rear doors, and hoods for different series, including KIA Cerato, KIA Soluto, KIA Seltos, KIA Carnival, and MAZDA 3 All New, MAZDA CX-5 and MAZDA CX-8.

THACO noted in the time ahead, its plant will be equipped with a more automated and digitalised production line, step up research and development to diversify products, boost component supply for domestic car manufacturers, and partner with trading companies to increase exports to other ASEAN countries, thus helping realise the goal of becoming the leading car body component producer in Vietnam. — VNS