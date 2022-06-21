Conference to unlock Việt Nam-UK trade potential

VIETNAM, June 21 -

HÀ NỘI — A conference will be co-held on June 23 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the British Embassy in Việt Nam and the British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (BritCham) to support Vietnamese enterprises to join the supply chain of British enterprises.

The conference "UK Market: Unlocking great potential by leveraging advantages of the UKVFTA" also aims to further promote trade relationships between the two countries, and support Việt Nam enterprises to join the supply chain of British enterprises, taking advantage of the opportunities brought by the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

It will provide an opportunity for managers, experts and enterprises from both sides to discuss the benefits brought by the UKVFTA and share experience in how to capitalise on those benefits and boost bilateral trade and investment cooperation, according to the MoIT

Speakers from the MoIT, the British Embassy and BritCham will give attendees an overview of the UK market and potential for cooperation between Việt Nam and British enterprises. They later talked about instructions and qualifications for exporting Việt Nam’s agricultural products to the UK, potential for British enterprises to invest in Việt Nam's industry and how Việt Nam can be supported to develop basic and supporting industries.

There will be two sessions of discussion, one of which will provide insights into opportunities for British enterprises to invest in Việt Nam and those of Vietnamese firms to join the UK’s industrial supply chain. The other will discuss experience in taking advantage of the UKVFTA to export Vietnamese agricultural products to the UK as well as required qualifications and procedures to do that. — VNS