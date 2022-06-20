RUSSIA, June 20 - The prime ministers met on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.

Mikhail Mishustin's meeting with Prime Minster of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Greetings, Mr Pashinyan! I have fond memories of our previous meeting in Moscow during your official visit. First of all, allow me to convey the best wishes and cordial welcome of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



I would like stress again that we cherish our special relations with brotherly Armenia. This year marks 30 years of our diplomatic relations and 25 years of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance.

Russia is Armenia’s major foreign trade partner and investor in its economy. Bilateral trade in January through April went up by 30 percent and exceeded $890 million. I think there is more room for it to grow. Russian capital investments exceeded $2 billion, and I think there is also room for growth. And of course, it is important for Russian investors to build up their investments in Armenia,

Large Russian companies operate in Armenia in oil and gas, transport and other industries such as mining and digital technologies. We expect that Armenia will continue to create comfortable conditions for Russian companies or companies with Russian participation. We are interested in expanding bilateral cooperation and in creating new production facilities and jobs. We suggest that joint projects be launched more actively in various sectors, primarily in industry, energy, transport and digitisation. These issues are under the permanent supervision of our intergovernmental commission, co-chaired by Alexei Overchiuk on our part. Under the Government’s decision all restrictions have been lifted on Armenian nationals’ entry into Russia via surface transport. We hope tourist flows recover or even increase shortly. I believe it has a great meaning for Armenia’s and Russia’s citizens

We also give special focus to unblocking economic and transport links in the South Caucasus in accordance with the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Energetic practical work is ongoing within the trilateral task force co-chaired by deputy prime ministers, it just had its regular meeting at the St Petersburg Economic Forum.

We are meeting on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting. Both Russia and Armenia advocate the deepening of Eurasian integration based on four freedoms – freedom of movement for capital, labour, services and goods. We are taking joint steps in the union to minimise the repercussions of sanctions by unfriendly states. Our decisions ensure stability in the EAEU economies and stability in commodity markets, and help decrease dependency on imported products in different areas. Mr Pashinyan, you have the floor.

