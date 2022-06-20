Mikhail Mishustin attends a restricted-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;
Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman
Golovchenko;
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov;
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan
– Chief of the Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan,
Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Akylbek Japarov;
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation
Mikhail Mishustin;
Chairman of the Board of the
Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.
