Mikhail Mishustin attends a restricted-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council

20 June 2022

20 June 2022

20 June 2022

List of delegation heads at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council restricted-format meeting:

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov;

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan – Chief of the Staff of the Presidential Executive Office of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council Akylbek Japarov;

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin;

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich.

