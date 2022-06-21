Face Mask Market worth $58.17 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving global face mask market growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global face mask market size was USD 76.72 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a significantly smaller size of USD 58.17 Billion in 2028, and register a decreasing growth rate of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2022 due to the drastic surge in demand for face masks due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the onset of the second wave in 2021.

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Face Mask market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

Steady revenue growth of the face mask market can be attributed to increasing number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Surgeons and nursing staff are mandated to wear face masks during surgery to prevent transmission of germs from nose or mouth of medical personnel into patients’ wound or incision and also to protect from splashes or sprays from a patients’ body. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases among an increasing geriatric population and growing incidence of road accidents and sports injuries are driving need for increasing number of surgical procedures. Also, escalating demand for cosmetic surgery procedures is driving demand for face masks. As per statistics released by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), around 18 million individuals opted for minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in the US in 2018.

Important the study on the Face Mask market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., The 3M Company, Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Makrite, Owens & Minor Inc., and Uvex Group.

The global Face Mask market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Face Mask market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Face Mask market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global face mask market on the basis of product type, material type, usability, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Surgical Masks

Respirators

N-series

P-series

R-series

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyester

Cotton

Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Disposable

Reusable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Industries

Individuals

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

