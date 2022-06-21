Express Delivery Services in Vietnam | Market to Gain $4.88 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[147 Pages] Key drivers of the Vietnam express delivery services market are thriving e-commerce sector, expansion of international trade services in Vietnam, and surge in B2C deliveries. The COVID-19 outbreak led to cancellation of flights, quarantines, and ban on travel, thereby slowing down express delivery service activities in Vietnam. The B2C segment contributed towards largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of overall share of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Vietnam express delivery services market accrued $0.71 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $4.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Key drivers of the Vietnam express delivery services market are thriving e-commerce sector, expansion of international trade services in Vietnam, and surge in B2C deliveries. Moreover, a prominent increase in digitization, large investments in logistics, and technological up-gradation of delivery vehicles will generate new opportunities of growth for Vietnam express delivery services market. However, high operational costs and lack of infrastructural growth will pose a threat to expansion of the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 outbreak led to cancellation of flights, quarantines, and ban on travel, thereby slowing down express delivery service activities in Vietnam.

The COVID-19 pandemic also created a huge economic impact on the growth of the Vietnam express delivery services market due to lockdown, resulting in low mobility of workforce across the country.

B2C express delivery services in Vietnam expanded during the pandemic due to thriving online ecommerce and online retail activities. Nevertheless, B2B express delivery services in country suffered during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Vietnam express delivery services market based on application, end use, destination, and region.

Based on application, the B2C segment contributed towards largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of overall share of the global Vietnam express delivery services market. Nonetheless, the B2B segment is projected to register highest CAGR of nearly 25.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on end use, the E-commerce platform segment accounted for largest share of market in 2021, contributing to around four-fifths of overall share of the Vietnam express delivery services market. Nevertheless, the document service segment is predicted to record highest CAGR of about 25.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on destination, the domestics segment contributed for largest share of the Vietnam express delivery services market in 2021, contributing more than three-fifths of overall share of the global Vietnam express delivery services market. However, the international segment is set to record highest CAGR of about 25.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Key players profiled in the global Vietnam express delivery services market research report are Nin Sing Logistics Company Limited (Ninja Van), GHN (Fast Delivery), Viettel Post, BEST Express Vietnam (BEST Inc.), Swift247, GHTK, J&T Express (Vietnam), Nhat Tin Logistics, Kerry Express (Vietnam), Nasco Logistics JSC, and VNPost.

