Feminine Hygiene Products Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2028

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feminine hygiene products market size is expected to reach USD 32.23 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing initiatives by governments and various organizations to accelerate awareness and eliminate taboos associated with menstruation are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Companies are focusing on developing novel feminine hygiene products that target specific female groups. Strategic mergers and acquisitions are expected to grow as companies seek to expand their positions in the personal care market. The launch of new products that provide comfort and assistance on normal menstruation days is a priority for major market players. For everyday vaginal grooming activities, women are increasingly using biodegradable sanitary pads and menstruation cups, as well as feminine hygiene wash. Companies are also using biodegradable raw materials made of bio-actives taken from plants to reduce the volume of sanitary napkin waste and to comply with government environmental rules.

Mensuration is still regarded as a taboo in developing countries such as China and India. To break the stigma and increase sales, businesses are conducting awareness campaigns. For example, P&G has been implementing the Parivartan program in Indian schools to teach young girls about menstruation and the significance of using sanitary products to preserve hygiene.



In developing countries, increased awareness and consumer education regarding alternative hygiene products such as panty liners and tampons have resulted in high demand for these products. Moreover, modernity in the retail model has boosted demand for tampons in these countries.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global feminine hygiene products market in 2020. This segment includes feminine hygiene products such as tampons, sanitary napkins, and panty liners. Internal tampons, as well as full-sized sanitary napkins, are both used throughout menstruation, and panty shields, which is used to protect underwear from light menstrual flow, vaginal discharge, or spotting, while maintaining cleanliness, are among the products available.

Sanitary napkins segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR in the global feminine hygiene products market over the forecast period. Sanitary napkins are more comfortable and convenient to use than tampons, and these come in a variety of sizes and absorbency levels. Sanitary napkins regulate the menstrual cycle, increase metabolism, and decrease pain, cramps, and odor during menstruation.

Hypermarket/supermarket segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Hypermarkets/supermarkets frequently provide discounts and other incentives to attract more customers and boost product sales. These serve as distribution hubs for parent companies, allowing these to provide a broad range of brands in one location.

North America is expected to account for a steady revenue share in the global feminine hygiene products market over the forecast period, because of the presence of various manufacturing firms, high level of awareness, and availability of novel product ranges. Menstrual cups and period panties are also becoming more popular in this region.

Some major companies profiled in the market report are Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Kao Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Ontex Group, Hengan International Group Company Limited, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and Edgewell Personal Care.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global feminine hygiene products market based on nature, product type, distribution channel, and region:

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Disposable

Reusable

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Sanitary Napkins

Panty Liners

Tampons

Menstrual Cups

Others