Proactive Dealer Solutions Enhances Brooke.ai with Service Recall & Recommended Maintenance Capabilities
Digital voice assistant upsell enhancements for inbound service calls build value for returning customers while increasing service revenue.
The average RO we see is anywhere from $370 to $430. The average recall RO is upwards of $560. Capturing more of this business represents a big boost for a dealership’s bottom line,”HUNTERSVILLE, NC, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive Dealer Solutions, a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience today announced two enhancements to Brooke.ai, the intelligent conversational Digital Voice Assistant (DVA) for the retail automotive industry. Brooke.ai can now check and promote open recalls and recommended maintenance when handling inbound service calls from existing customers and offer scheduled maintenance suggestions to new customers when they provide vehicle year, make, model and mileage.
— Jason Beckett, chief operations officer for Proactive Dealer Solutions.
“Up to 20% of vehicles on the road have an open recall and many more are due for a manufacturer recommended service. The easier we make it for consumers to recognize the work that needs to be done the more likely they are to schedule a service. These enhancements enable dealers to seize the opportunity to make vehicles safer and build trust with their existing and new customers while also increasing service revenue,” stated Jason Beckett, chief operations officer for Proactive Dealer Solutions.
Brooke.ai is integrated with a dealership’s DMS and online scheduling tool. When an existing customer calls in to make a service appointment, Brooke.ai automatically cross-checks the vehicle VIN to find open recalls and manufacture recommended maintenance and offers to add any needed services to an appointment. All options are determined by the dealership, so Brooke.ai will only offer services which a dealership is prepared to complete.
When a new customer calls in, Brook.ai prompts the caller to provide vehicle year, make, model and mileage. Once this information is provided, the DVA can check for recommended maintenance and offer to add services to the appointment.
“These enhancements represent a significant revenue opportunity for dealers,” said Beckett. “The average RO we see is anywhere from $370 to $430. The average recall RO is upwards of $560. Capturing more of this business represents a big boost for a dealership’s bottom line.”
Brooke.ai answers 100% of inbound calls and has the ability to set, cancel, change appointments, and answer common questions such as operating hours and pricing. The DVA communicates in a conversational and natural way with contextual awareness and adaptive behavior, much like common DVA home devices such as Alexa and Google Home. Brooke.ai delivers an exceptional customer experience by eliminating hold times and dropped calls, and by scheduling an appointment in as few as three minutes, compared with six minutes for a human.
Recall and recommended maintenance enhancements are available as an add-on for existing customers of the Brooke.ai stand-alone solution, which is closely tied to Proactive Dealer Solutions’ popular CallerCX platform. CallerCX monitors, evaluates, and scores inbound sales and services calls using proprietary artificial intelligence technology to coach staff on how to better handle calls and to notify managers of mishandled opportunities. Brooke.ai complements CallerCX by alleviating service advisors and BDC agents from the demands of inbound service calls.
To schedule a time to see Brooke.ai, click here. To learn more visit https://www.proactivedealersolutions.com/
About Proactive Dealer Solutions:
Proactive Dealer Solutions serves the automotive industry as a leading provider of proprietary software and training solutions that revolutionize the automotive customer experience. The company helps dealers connect and convert more leads, increase customer loyalty and revenue for both fixed and variable ops. Founded in 2001, Proactive Dealer Solutions quickly became known as the authority in the Business Development concept and is an industry disruptor in this space, establishing more than 4,000 BDCs across the US and Canada. Pioneers in BDC activity and performance tracking software, the company continues to evolve as the leading customer experience (CX) solutions provider in today’s competitive marketplace. Proactive Dealer Solutions approaches partnerships with automotive dealers and OEMs through comprehensive, customizable training programs and a robust software suite that transforms the dealership’s culture through people, process, and technology; believing that every dealer has the ability to be GREAT and deserves that opportunity.
Ashleigh Ellis
Proactive Dealer Solutions
+1 704-896-1447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Brooke.ai in action