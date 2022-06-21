Half a Billion Dollars for Housing and Services for People Experiencing Severe Mental Illness and Substance Abuse

$518.5 million in funding will add treatment beds for more than 1,000 people at a time, plus behavioral health services for many more – providing mental health and substance use services for Californians experiencing severe behavioral health issues who are homeless

SACRAMENTO — The nation is experiencing a mental health crisis. Today, California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, including for those who are living on the streets. The latest funding will help Governor Newsom’s CARE Court proposal, taking a new approach to homelessness and taking stronger action to get people off the streets and into a place where they can get the care they need.

The funding will provide treatment beds for more than 1,000 people at a time, plus behavioral health services for many more. It is part of a $2.2 billion effort to expand mental health housing and services across California, especially for people experiencing homelessness.

The Governor announced the latest grants during a meeting with families who have loved ones dealing with serious mental illness, many of whom have been homeless.

“The crisis on our streets is at a breaking point. Too many Californians are struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, and many of them end up on our streets. We need to change the way we deliver help to those who need it, and these grants are an important step in changing our approach to homelessness and serious mental illness,” Governor Newsom said. “California won’t look away any longer; we’re helping our fellow Californians now. That’s the California Way.”

The Governor’s meeting in Sacramento with members of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) included families who are caring for loved ones struggling with behavioral or mental health disorders and could be helped by CARE Court. The Governor heard their stories and talked about the historic actions that California is taking to address this crisis.

CARE Court will provide Californians suffering from untreated schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders with community-based treatment, services, and housing, and is intended to serve as an upstream intervention for the most severely impaired Californians.

“Governor Newsom has NAMI’s full support in getting CARE Court across the finish line,” said Jessica Cruz, NAMI CA CEO. “We’re here today to show our commitment to providing help, hope and health for those affected by serious mental illness by supporting initiatives like CARE Court which will provide much-needed help to Californians who need it most.”

“CARE Court has the potential to change the lives of thousands of families across the state,” said Harold Turner, Executive Director of NAMI Urban Los Angeles. “Organizations like NAMI urgently need this support so we can quickly begin helping our loved ones who are struggling with untreated mental and behavioral issues.”

The awards announced today are delivered through the Department of Health Care Services’ (DHCS) Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 3: Launch Ready grants. In all, $2.2 billion was provided by the Legislature and the Governor to construct, acquire, and expand behavioral health facilities and community- based care options while investing in mobile crisis infrastructure.

Grants were awarded in the following counties:

Alameda County – $18,405,122

El Dorado County – $2,852,182

Humboldt County – $4,170,560

Kern County – $3,138,065

Los Angeles County – $155,172,811

Madera County – $2,035,512

Mendocino County – $7,711,800

Monterey County – $3,558,670

Nevada County – $4,458,799

Orange County – $10,000,000

Placer County – $6,519,015

Riverside County – $103,181,728

Sacramento County – $30,553,889

San Diego County – $30,874,411

San Francisco County – $6,750,000

Santa Barbara County – $2,914,224

Santa Clara County – $54,074,660

Solano County – $14,332,411

Sonoma County – $9,751,915

Stanislaus County – $33,369,900

Yolo County – $12,500,000

Recipients of BHCIP Launch Ready grants include cities, counties, Tribal entities, nonprofits, and for-profit organizations statewide that serve target populations. Additional information on BHCIP Round: 3 Launch Ready awardees is available at BHCIP Grant Award Information.

The next round of funding will include more than $480 million focused on Children and Youth behavioral health issues. Awards will be made this fall. For more information about these grants, as well as other BHCIP rounds of funding, please visit the Improving California’s Infrastructure BHCIP grant information.

