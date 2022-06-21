Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ MISSING PERSON

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5001879

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brittani Barone

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#:(802) 388- 4919

 

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022 at 1556 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. Middlebrook Road in the Town of Waltham

INCIDENT: Missing Person

 

MISSING PERSON: Robert Companion                                          

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 20, 2022 at approximately 1556 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person with Alzheimer’s on S Middlebrook Road in the Town of Waltham, Vermont.

 

Vermont State Police responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Robert Companion, 70, from Waltham, Vermont. Vermont State Police could not locate Robert Companion at this time, but the search is ongoing.

 

If anyone has helpful information about Companion’s whereabouts, contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at (802) 388- 4919, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

