Natural TV Channel Expands Its Market Through Its New Association with e360tv
e360tv Network is a live on-demand streaming OTT service with apps available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android mobile, IOS, and e360tv.com
Natural TV Channel expands its market utilizing e360tv OTT Network. The Natural TV Channel will now be streamed across all online and "over the top" (OTT) media platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, IOS, Android Mobile, the web, and social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Natural TV Channel programming will be highlighted in its category with its expanding library of original content on the e360tv apps.
— One of the founders Dr. Terry Warren
The Natural TV Channel’s goal is to be a primary source of information, education as well as a resource on everything natural and for the Natural TV Channel to lead the forefront in the world of Natural Products and Alternative Medicine, as well as products and services concerned with preserving the environment and promoting Eco-Awareness.
“This is the type of joint venture we love. e360tv’s focus has always been expanding the reach and distribution of content producers and now with this partnership, we are accelerating that in the realms of natural health and medicine by working with Natural TV Channel. We are looking forward to working with the Natural TV Channel team,” remarked Aaron Heimes, the President of e360tv.
The vision for the Natural TV Channel is to be one of the most significant, informational, and educational resources for Natural Products and Alternative Medicine used by people all over the world. The Natural TV Channel’s approach is to offer an unsurpassed wellness experience through providing programming with regards to comprehensive natural health information, interviews with leading health practitioners, and interviews about 100 percent natural and environmentally responsible products for family, household, and pets.
According to one of the founders Dr. Terry Warren it is my commitment to educate people and promote a higher level of consciousness in order to preserve the environment and improve quality of life globally.
Natural TV Channel will offer viewers content-rich programming provided by medical doctors, scientific advisors, health scholars, alternative health practitioners, and subject experts from around the globe.
The Natural TV Channel will include interviews, talk shows, product presentations, technology demonstrations, news, and documentaries. They are currently creating original content as well as reviewing programs and interviewing potential programmers. The channel will also offer advertising opportunities. For more information about the channel and to be part of the channel email them at info@naturaltvchannel.com
You can watch e360tv by downloading the e360tv app on all your devices through the play store.
