Rapper 804.Exotic Signs with Bentley Records, Puts Charlottesville on the Map with His New Style of Hip-Hop and Rap
EINPresswire.com/ -- 804.Exotic, an acclaimed rap, hip-hop, and lo-fi music artist from Charlottesville, Virginia, has earned recognition as one of the industry’s hottest up-and-coming artists. Renowned for his new styles of rap and hip-hop, 804.Exotic has quickly achieved international success in recent years following the releases of three hit studio albums and singles.
Originally born in Denver, Colorado, 804.Exotic moved to Charlottesville as a child and burst onto the rap, hip-hop, and lo-fi music scene during his young adult years. The release of his debut album, “True Love,” was warmly received by millions of fans around the world in 2019, and he quickly released a second ten-track album, “Good Times,” the following year to continue reaching new audiences and share his unique musical styles, lyrical compositions, and hip-hop talents. The much anticipated “Good Times” album has gone on to amass more than 84 million streams worldwide, attracting not only the attention of rap and hip-hop fans, but the eyes and ears of executives at Bentley Records in New York. The label presented 804.Exotic with a deal and signed him to the label at the beginning of 2022.
“I have a passion for creating music, and I am continuing to progress through my career until I have put Charlottesville on the map as the greatest rap and hip-hop artist of our time,” remarked 804.Exotic. “I am grateful for the support of millions of fans worldwide who support the release of each new album and hit single, and continue to stream my music on platforms like Spotify, Soundcloud, and Apple Music,” he added.
To learn more, please visit www.shop.804exotic.com.
Tj Edwards
Originally born in Denver, Colorado, 804.Exotic moved to Charlottesville as a child and burst onto the rap, hip-hop, and lo-fi music scene during his young adult years. The release of his debut album, “True Love,” was warmly received by millions of fans around the world in 2019, and he quickly released a second ten-track album, “Good Times,” the following year to continue reaching new audiences and share his unique musical styles, lyrical compositions, and hip-hop talents. The much anticipated “Good Times” album has gone on to amass more than 84 million streams worldwide, attracting not only the attention of rap and hip-hop fans, but the eyes and ears of executives at Bentley Records in New York. The label presented 804.Exotic with a deal and signed him to the label at the beginning of 2022.
“I have a passion for creating music, and I am continuing to progress through my career until I have put Charlottesville on the map as the greatest rap and hip-hop artist of our time,” remarked 804.Exotic. “I am grateful for the support of millions of fans worldwide who support the release of each new album and hit single, and continue to stream my music on platforms like Spotify, Soundcloud, and Apple Music,” he added.
To learn more, please visit www.shop.804exotic.com.
Tj Edwards
804.Exotic
+1 434-422-1851
804.exotic@gmail.com