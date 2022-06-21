Secretary LaRose Spotlights Ohio's Non-Profit Organizations

Non-Profits in Medina, Montgomery, Wayne, Stark, Hocking, Van Wert, and Franklin Counties Are Helping to Strengthen our Communities

For the month of June, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is highlighting Ohio’s robust non-profit sector as part of his monthly Ohio Business Spotlight initiative. Just like standard businesses, non-profit organizations must register as a business or a 501(c)3 with the Secretary of State’s office. Non-profits in Ohio are critically important to the economic and social fabric of our state and work to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors within our communities. From educating the public on the history of their communities to providing veterans with food and a fresh start, the eight non-profit organizations recognized by Secretary LaRose in June do exceptional things day in and day out across the state.

“Keeping Ohio strong relies a lot on making time to give back to our community and state,” said Secretary LaRose. “The charitable and benevolent work done by Ohio’s professionally run non-profits helps fill in the gaps of what government and the private sector don’t provide. I applaud Ohio’s network of non-profit organizations for their hard work and dedication to improving the lives of those around them.”

Non-profits in the Spotlight

Cups Café - Medina Brigid’s Path – Montgomery Adaptive Sports Ohio – Wayne SAM (Serving Area Military) – Stark Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (Van Wert Live) – Van Wert The Bowen House – Hocking Mid-Ohio Food Collective – Franklin The Economic & Community Development Institute – Franklin

