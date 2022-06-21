Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,786 in the last 365 days.

Secretary LaRose Spotlights Ohio's Non-Profit Organizations

Non-Profits in Medina, Montgomery, Wayne, Stark, Hocking, Van Wert, and Franklin Counties Are Helping to Strengthen our Communities

For the month of June, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is highlighting Ohio’s robust non-profit sector as part of his monthly Ohio Business Spotlight initiative. Just like standard businesses, non-profit organizations must register as a business or a 501(c)3 with the Secretary of State’s office. Non-profits in Ohio are critically important to the economic and social fabric of our state and work to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors within our communities. From educating the public on the history of their communities to providing veterans with food and a fresh start, the eight non-profit organizations recognized by Secretary LaRose in June do exceptional things day in and day out across the state.

“Keeping Ohio strong relies a lot on making time to give back to our community and state,” said Secretary LaRose. “The charitable and benevolent work done by Ohio’s professionally run non-profits helps fill in the gaps of what government and the private sector don’t provide. I applaud Ohio’s network of non-profit organizations for their hard work and dedication to improving the lives of those around them.”

Do you have an interest in starting a non-profit? Head to OhioSoS.gov/Business to learn how to start yours today.

Non-profits in the Spotlight

  1. Cups Café - Medina
  2. Brigid’s Path – Montgomery
  3. Adaptive Sports Ohio – Wayne
  4. SAM (Serving Area Military) – Stark
  5. Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (Van Wert Live) – Van Wert
  6. The Bowen House – Hocking
  7. Mid-Ohio Food Collective – Franklin
  8. The Economic & Community Development Institute – Franklin

If you have a dream of opening a business or becoming an entrepreneur, head to OhioSoS.gov/Business for more information.

Learn more about the Ohio businesses highlighted in June.

# # #

You just read:

Secretary LaRose Spotlights Ohio's Non-Profit Organizations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.