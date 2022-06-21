Sterile Rubber Stopper Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 3.5 Bn During 2022-2032 : Adelphi Group, APG Pharma
A sterile rubber stopper is a type of closure that is used to seal a container and prevent the contents from being contaminated .NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sterile Rubber Stopper market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study.This study is one of the most comprehensive documentation that captures all the facets of the evolving Sterile Rubber Stopper market.
Sterile Rubber Stopper Market: Overview
Sterile rubber stoppers are the lightweight option to seal pharmaceutical containers such as vials, and ampoule. The sterile rubber stoppers are also used for sealing antibiotic bottles and penicillin bottles. The demand of autoclaving and gamma irradiation processed rubber stoppers is increasing in various end use industries.
The market of sterile rubber stopper is influence because of increasing awareness about hygiene maintenance, safe and non-contaminated drug delivery. The sterile rubber stopper has excellent barrier properties against gases, moisture and UV rays.
It provides leakage proof packaging to the medicines which increases its ease of handling during transportations. The demand for sterile rubber stopper is increasing at global level because of its reusability and its quality resistance after frequent puncture of injection stoppers which further gives maximum stability to the stored fluid.
The manufacturers are facing tough competition because of cost efficient production, many new manufacturers are entering into the market. The market of sterile rubber stopper is dynamic. As it increases shelf life of the drug, exponential growth of global market during forecast period is witnessed.
Sterile Rubber Stopper Market: Dynamics
The critical factor for driving sterile rubber stopper market is sanitized approach for drug delivery. The other parameters responsible for driving this market are air tight sealing and excellent compatibility as per different glass finishing of vials such as straight walls, blow back glass, and serum finished.
The sterile rubber stopper market has tremendous opportunities on the backdrop of development in pharmaceutical sector. The sterile rubber stoppers are processed by different sanitization methods which makes it ready-to use closures.
This benefit leads increasing demand of rubber closure in research and development sector and small filling operations. The sterile rubber closures are having increasing demand in medical and health care organization because these are cost effective solution for safe and rapid transfer and reconstitution of drug between vial and syringes.
The growth of sterile rubber stopper market might slow down because of nitrile and silicon stoppers. However, rubber stoppers are more advantageous than alternate approaches because of its elastomeric properties, it gives perfect sealing as per different glass finish, flexible and good temperature resistance. Also, ease of injection piercing gives added advantage over other alternatives.
Sterile Rubber Stopper Market: Regional Outlook
The sterile rubber stoppers are having increasing demand at the global level. Due to the largest pharmaceutical sector in North America, this market has increasing opportunities in this region. However, it is witness that, the highest growth rate of the pharmaceutical sector is recorded in Asia Pacific regions, which further push the market of the sterile rubber stopper.
Many vial making companies are planning to expand their business in emerging countries such as China, India, Taiwan, and Singapore. New technologies, increasing population, an increasing number of chemical laboratories, increasing research, and development activities in various countries are adding a boost to this market during the forecast period.
The guidelines given by WHO, European Pharmacopeia, The United State Pharmacopeia, and Japanese Pharmacopeia boost the market of the rubber stopper.
Sterile Rubber Stopper Market: Key Players
• Adelphi Group
• APG Pharma
• SciLabware Ltd.
• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
• VWR International, LLC.
• DWK Life Sciences Inc. (Wheaton Industries)
Sterile Rubber Stopper Market: Recent Development and Trends
• On 02 February 2018, DWK Life Sciences launched a new product of Duran branded GL45 synthetic rubber stopper specifically shaped for the reliable sealing of laboratory bottles with a glass finish of GL45.
The sterile rubber stopper market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The sterile rubber stopper market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Regional analysis includes
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• South Asia
• East Asia
• Oceania
• Japan
Sterile Rubber Stopper Market: Segmentation
By Product Type:-
• Sleeve
• Straight Plug
• Snap On
• Others (conical, 3Leg and 2Leg)
By Application:-
• Injection Stopper
• Infusion Stopper
• Lyophilization Stopper
• Pharmaceutical Disc
By Material:-
• Butyl Rubber
• Chlorobutyl
• Bromobutyl
• EPDM
• Natural Rubber
By Coating:-
• B2 Coating
• Flurotech & Teflon Coating
By Sterilization Technology:-
• Autoclavable
• Gamma Irradiation
By Size (Diameter):-
• 13mm
• 20mm
• Others (28mm and 32mm)
By End Use :-
• Pharmaceutical
• Medical & Healthcare
• Chemical
• Research & Development
Growth Factors :
• Increasing demand for sterile rubber stoppers from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.
• Rising demand for single-use medical devices, which is expected to drive the growth of the sterile rubber stopper market over the forecast period.
• Growing awareness about hygiene and safety among consumers is anticipated to boost demand for sterile rubber stoppers in various applications such as food & beverage, cosmetics, and personal care products.
• Technological advancements in manufacturing processes are projected to fuel growth of the global sterile rubber stopper market over the next few years.
