Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,786 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige appoints Bruce Voss to lead Board of Education

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has appointed Bruce Voss as chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Board of Education. Voss has served on the BOE since July 1, 2016, and served as chair of the board’s Finance and Infrastructure Committee.

 

Voss is a partner with the law firm of Lung Rose Voss & Wagnild, specializing in business, real estate, media, and employment law and litigation. He is a former news reporter, having previously worked at Pacific Business News and KHON2 News.

 

Voss is a proud graduate of Kalaheo High School and the Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

 

Gov. Ige recently re-appointed Voss to a third term on the BOE, starting on July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2025.

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

 

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige appoints Bruce Voss to lead Board of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.