Press Release: Situational Report (13th June to 19th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa;

SAMOA, June 21 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report commencing from 13th of June to 19th of June 2022, confirmed 275 positive cases. There were 273 new community cases and 2 new imported cases, taking the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,772. Currently there are three (3) patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua hospital.

The public is reminded to continue to take heed of public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. Eligible members of the public are implored to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose, and booster shot.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 13th to 2:00pm June 19th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.

The Ministry also released a seven-day rolling average report, commencing from June 12th at 2:00pm to June 19th at 2:00pm, 2022. This seven-day report presents important data analyzed by the Ministry of Health on the status of COVID-19 in Samoa including number of cases and trends dating back to March 17th, when the first community case was confirmed and vaccination rates. The full report from the Ministry of Health is provided for more details.

