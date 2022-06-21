NEWS RELEASE // FATAL FIRE // MARSHFIELD

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003556

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill

STATION: Berlin Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: June 20, 2022

LOCATION: 1113 Cabot Road Marshfield, VT

INCIDENT: Fatal Fire Investigation

VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of family members

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 20, 2022, at approximately 1140 hours, the Marshfield Fire department was notified of a structure fire on Cabot Road in Marshfield. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the residence and attempted to locate the occupants of the home. When firefighters arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming for the center area of the structure. Mutual aid was requested, and several area fire departments responded to assist Marshfield Fire with the suppression and extinguishment of the fire.

At 1323 hours, the Woodbury Fire Chief Paul Cerutti notified the State police of the fire involving the possible entrapment of the homeowner and requested the assisted of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU). At 1445 hours a deceased male was located within the structure.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene to locate, document, and remove the victim’s remains. The decedent was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy and identification. The results of the autopsy are pending.

FEIU investigators will return to the fire scene on June 21, 2022, to conduct an origin and cause examination of the fire scene. Anyone with information about this fire event is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Berlin at (802)229-9191.

As more information becomes available it will be released to the public.

Assisting Fire agencies:

Woodbury, Danville, Peacham, Hardwick, Cabot

Assisting law Enforcement agencies:

VT State Police Berlin Barracks – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Matthew Hill

Detective Sergeant, VT State Police – Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Office - (802)878-7111 ext 4057

Matthew.Hill@Vermont.gov

IAAI - FIT

