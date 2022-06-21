Submit Release
PSD News Release: STATE SHERIFFS ARREST MISSING OCCC EXTENDED FURLOUGH INMATE

HONOLULU – Missing Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) extended furlough inmate George Williams Jr. turned himself into Sheriffs at 1:50 p.m. without incident. Sheriff Deputies with the Special Operations Section followed up on leads developed by the Sheriff Division Capitol Patrol Section and arranged for William’s Jr. to self-surrender. Williams Jr. is being processed at the Sheriff Division Booking Station on Keawe Street and will be returned to OCCC.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility. Williams Jr. failed to check in at the facility as directed on June 17th. He was serving time for Robbery 2. He was tentatively approved for parole release on 6/23/22. An escape charge is expected to be added.

