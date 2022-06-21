Bridge maintenance scheduled to temporarily close I-94 exit 156 June 21

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Interstate 94 West exit 156 ramp in Bismarck will be temporarily closed due to bridge maintenance on Tuesday, June 21.



The maintenance is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST.



Motorists should plan to use an alternate route at exit 153 while the maintenance is being completed.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



- ### -







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

