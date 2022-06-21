Armani Williams, his date Bree Castillo and COO of MDX Mieko Perez HollyRod Hero Award2022 HollyRod Sponsor 2022

Partnership Formally Announced at HollyRod Foundation’s 2022 Design Care Gala in LA as Armani Honored with HollyRod Hero Award

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MDXclusive Joins Driver Armani Williams for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Poconos Race

Partnership Formally Announced at HollyRod Foundation’s 2022 Design Care Gala in LA as Armani Honored with HollyRod Hero Award for His Work De-Stigmatizing Autism; CBD Wellness Products Company Solidifies Social Responsibility Program with Sponsorship of Young Racing Talent

MDXclusive (MDX), the Doctor-trusted direct to consumer retailer of high-quality wellness products derived from non-psychoactive hemp, is the primary partner of NASCAR driver Armani Williams for the July 23, 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. The sponsorship will cloak Armani’s #33 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD with the MDXclusive logo and its signature hue of blue on a white backdrop.

The partnership was officially announced with Armani receiving the HollyRod Foundation’s HollyRod Hero award for his work de-stigmatizing Autism as both a professional NASCAR driver and motivational spokesperson. Armani, at 22-years-old, is the first driver to compete in a NASCAR series event to openly confirm being on the Autism spectrum. The award was presented during the HollyRod 2022 Design Care Gala on Saturday June 18, 2022, an event honoring inspiring individuals and leaders in the Parkinson’s Disease and Autism community.

“As an Autism parent myself, I take great pride, as does the entire MDXclusive team, in supporting Armani Williams as the first NASCAR driver to openly identify as being on the Autism spectrum,” said Mieko Hester Perez, co-founder and COO of MDX. “His indomitable spirit and professional dedication inspire families throughout the Autism community, and we are proud to join with Reaume Bros Racing and the team in supporting Armani’s goal to become a NASCAR champion.”

MDX has made a commitment to socially responsible brand development a key aspect of its consumer marketing efforts. Entering the NASCAR universe and supporting organizations like HollyRod to both champion the rise of a young talent like Armani while simultaneously introducing its suite of CBD wellness products to millions of racing fans exemplifies this effort.

“MDXclusive is committed to being a socially responsible business, and we look at this inaugural relationship with Armani Williams, Reaume Bros Racing and NASCAR as a perfect fit with that ethos as we introduce America to our suite of high-quality CBD wellness products,” said Denise Chesne, MSN, RN, and co-founder and Chief Executive of MDX.

Dr. Ed Joel Ortega, the newest member of MDX’s Physician Board of Advisors, will also join in sponsoring Armani’s July 23, 2022, appearance at the Pocono Speedway Camping Truck Series.

“I couldn’t be any prouder to join the founders of MDXclusive in supporting Armani with my name on his driver’s suit and introduce NASCAR to my community in Puerto Rico,” said Dr. Ortega.

MDX, a women owned business co-founded by experienced healthcare professionals, proudly operates with the guidance of a Board of Advisors that features a roster of lauded physicians monitoring the introduction of CBD as a viable alternative treatment option. Key members of this independent, advising physician board also include the following healthcare leaders:

• Dr. Paryus Patel, M.D.– Corporate Chief Medical Officer for Prime Healthcare/Pulmonology, Internal Medicine, Critical Care Medicine

• Dr. Shikrant Tamhane, M.D. – Family Medicine Specialist

• Dr. John Griffith, M.D. – President and CEO Kedren Community Health Center

• Dr. Robert B. Chesne, M.D. – Cardiology

• Dr. Emmanuel Mba, M.D.– Clinical Professor, University of Southern California Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Dr. Lee Weiss, M.D. – Emergency Medicine

• Dr. Olumuyiwa Oredugba, M.D. – Nephrology, Internal Medicine

• Dr. Ed Joel Ortega, M.D. - Family Medicine

About MDXclusive:

About MDXclusive:

MDXclusive is a direct-to-consumer provider of high-quality Broad Spectrum CBD. For more information contact info@mdxclusive.com or to order products, please visit www.MDXclusive.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding MDXclusive products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.

