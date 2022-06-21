Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,770 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 6.20.22

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 2137 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Family justice centers.
  • AB 2288 by Assemblymember Steven Choi (R-Irvine) – Advance health care directives: mental health treatment.
  • AB 2356 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – Theft: aggregation.
  • AB 2505 by Assemblymember Adam Gray (D-Merced) –  Water theft: irrigation districts.
  • SB 207 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – County road commissioner: County of Siskiyou.
  • SB 956 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Enforcement of money judgments: exemptions.
  • SB 1210 by Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) – Personal rights: obscene materials: attorney’s fees.
  • SB 1272 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – Crimes: intercepting telephone communications.
  • SB 1380 by the Committee on Judiciary – Maintenance of the codes.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

# # #

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 6.20.22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.