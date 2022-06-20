Submit Release
DLNR News Release: VETERAN COASTAL PLANNER PROMOTED TO HEAD DLNR OFFICE OF CONSERVATION AND COASTAL LANDS

(HONOLULU) – Michael Cain, a seventeen-year veteran of the DLNR Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL), has been promoted to OCCL Administrator.

As a planner, Cain gained deep and broad experience with the wide range of regulatory conservation land and coastal issues under OCCL’s purview. This includes work on shoreline erosion and armoring, beach nourishment, fishpond restoration, conservation district policy, permits, and regulatory and administrative proceedings.

Announcing the promotion, DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “Michael has often served as Acting Administrator of OCCL. He has a thoughtful, practical, problem-solving approach to many of the most critical issues facing Hawai‘i. We are fortunate to have him step up into this important role.”

Prior to joining DLNR/OCCL, Cain did community-based crisis intervention work and was a Peace Corps volunteer in Micronesia, working on public health initiatives.

Cain holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, with a focus on natural resources, from the University of Michigan; and a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Hawai‘i.

