Secretary Blinken’s Call with Colombian President-Elect Petro

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Colombian President-Elect Gustavo Petro to congratulate him on his election as President of the Republic of Colombia and to reiterate the United States’ steadfast commitment to the bilateral relationship. Secretary Blinken underscored our countries’ shared democratic values and pledged to further strengthen the 200-year U.S.-Colombia friendship. They discussed mutual goals to address climate change, improve public health, and advance inclusive economic opportunity. The Secretary noted U.S. support for full implementation of Colombia’s commitments under the 2016 Peace Accord and discussed how the U.S.-Colombia integrated counternarcotics strategy aligns with President-Elect Petro’s goal to diminish rural violence.

